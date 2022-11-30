"She deserved it": The Voice fans are ecstatic as Kim Cruise advances to the semifinals after winning the wildcard 

The Voice season 22 returned for a brand new episode on Tuesday night, November 29, 2022 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC.

After the Top 10 contestants performed live for America's vote on November 28, the famed reality TV series aired live with the results on Tuesday and revealed who made it to the Top 8 semifinals that will take place next week. Out of the 10 contestants who performed, the seven with the highest number of votes advanced directly to the Top 8.

The three remaining contestants at the bottom had to perform for a chance to win the wildcard Instant Save and escape elimination. The bottom three contestants this week on The Voice season 22 were Rowan Grace from Team Blake, Kique Gomez from Team Gwen and Kim Cruise from Team Legend.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice it's your INSTANT SAVE WINNNNNER 🤍 it's your INSTANT SAVE WINNNNNER 🤍 https://t.co/wgkh7Ntphf

The three contestants had to perform a song of their choice, vying for America's vote. Following their performances, the voting portal was opened for five minutes. After tallying the votes, the contestant with the highest number of votes was revealed to be Kim Cruise from John Legend's team, making her the last contestant to advance into the Top 8 leaving Rowan and Kique to be eliminated.

Although there were a few who were disappointed that Kique and Rowan didn't make it through, many were happy that fan favorite contestant Kim made it through to the semifinals.

Keep reading to see what Twitterati had to say about Kim moving on to the semifinals on The Voice, season 22.

The Voice season 22 fans claim Kim deserved to make it to the semifinals in episode 21

Taking to Twitter, many fans claimed that it was a well-deserved win for Kim Cruise. Many added that she deserved to automatically advance to the Top 8 and shouldn't have been among the bottom three in the first place.

Fans also shared that America made the right decision by voting for The Voice contestant and said that they were happy Kim will perform in the semifinals.

Camilize Me🌹 @Camilizeme So glad Kim went through tonight, she didn’t deserve to be in the bottom in the first place, but she definitely deserved to be saved #TheVoice So glad Kim went through tonight, she didn’t deserve to be in the bottom in the first place, but she definitely deserved to be saved #TheVoice

Nadine 🌷#BringFinnBackBoldAndBeautiful @Rosannasfriend Dude, America just save them selves big time. I was about to totally stop watching it if Kim was off the show #TheVoice Dude, America just save them selves big time. I was about to totally stop watching it if Kim was off the show #TheVoice.

U.S.M.C. Wifey @ShortiesTears @johnlegend #TheVoice Was so disappointed to see Kim on the chopping block today. The 3 I felt should've been on the chopping block were not. Kim sang her soul & heart out. Crazy how some who just did ok got through & others who sang amazing were on the chopping block. @johnlegend #TheVoice Was so disappointed to see Kim on the chopping block today. The 3 I felt should've been on the chopping block were not. Kim sang her soul & heart out. Crazy how some who just did ok got through & others who sang amazing were on the chopping block.

Teale12 @Teale121 #TheVoice



AMERICA GOT IT RIGHT!!!! SAVED KIM CRUSE!! AMERICA GOT IT RIGHT!!!! SAVED KIM CRUSE!! @#TheVoice AMERICA GOT IT RIGHT!!!! SAVED KIM CRUSE!!

Morgan Heisler @morgheisler So happy that America did the right thing and saved Kim because after her performance last night she did NOT deserve to be in the bottom 3. Her voice is unmatched! #TheVoice So happy that America did the right thing and saved Kim because after her performance last night she did NOT deserve to be in the bottom 3. Her voice is unmatched! #TheVoice

TC-Nole Blooded @TLCmajor



#TheVoice I’m so happy for Kim!!!!!!!! She shouldn’t have been in this position in the first damn place!!!! I’m so happy for Kim!!!!!!!! She shouldn’t have been in this position in the first damn place!!!!#TheVoice

Joan Chambers @JoanCha92148123 @johnlegend #TheVoice so very happy that Kim was saved. She is very talented and deserves to remain. @johnlegend #TheVoice so very happy that Kim was saved. She is very talented and deserves to remain.

Here's a brief recap on Kim Cruise's performance on The Voice, season 22, episode 21

After Rowan Grace and Kique Gomez, Kim Cruise was the last contestant to perform for the Instant Save wildcard. She decided to sing her rendition of Believe. Although she sang last, Kim gave a crushing performance that impressed not only the coaches but America as well.

As she hit a key chance during her performance, the crowd went wild for her. Her coach, John Legend was up on his feet, cheering Kim throughout her performance. After her performance, Kim received a standing ovation from all four coaches. John Legend also claimed that she has one of the best set of vocals he's ever worked with.

John Legend added that Kim's performance was spiritually moving because of "soul and warmth" in her voice.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

