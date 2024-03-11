"She handled it so well": Liza Koshy falls on Oscars 2024 red carpet in viral video

Actress Liza Koshy has been trending in the headlines after she had a minor accident at the ongoing 96th Academy Awards. People magazine states that Koshy was on the red carpet when she lost balance and fell but continued to have a smile on her face.

The moment was also captured on video where two people were spotted rushing to help, one of them also helping the actress with her dress. Netizens have shared their reactions to the fall on social media platforms, one of them writing:

"She handled it so well."

The New York Post states that the Hamster & Gretel star responded to her fall while speaking to red carpet correspondent Amelia Dimoldenberg and said:

"I'm joining a legendary group of women like J. Law who fell on the carpet."

Netizens react as Liza Koshy's fall video goes viral

Liza Koshy arrived for the Oscars 2024 and was spotted in a red Marchesa gown along with heels. She was walking to pose for a photo when she fell.

While the video featuring the moment has gone viral, netizens responded by posting their reactions on social media platform X:

Koshy still posed for a few pictures, and speaking to Amelia Dimoldenberg about the same, she mentioned:

"I made a whole moment of it. I said, 'Wait a minute. I'm not nominated. I'm not presenting. I gotta fall."

While Koshy was standing up, she said that there was a "manhole," adding that she was fine. It must be noted that a similar incident happened with Jennifer Lawrence in 2014 while she was rushing towards the stage to get an award for her work on Silver Linings Playbook, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Apart from Koshy, Spider-Man star Kirsten Dunst also stumbled while she was looking at her husband Jesse Plemons. She was spotted holding onto an Oscar statue at the end.

96th Academy Awards is trending on social media for different reasons

The ongoing 96th Academy Awards ceremony at Dolby Theatre has witnessed the arrival of various well-known faces from the entertainment industry.

The outfits of multiple celebrities have grabbed the attention of netizens, including Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, and many others.

BBC News stated that Oppenheimer has been nominated for around 13 awards and the award for Best Original Screenplay was given to Anatomy of a Fall.

Apart from that, singer Billie Eilish performed the song What Was I Made For? with her brother Finneas O'Connell.