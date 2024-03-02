"She is innocent": Family speaks out as Michelle Troconis found guilty of conspiring to murder Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos 

Michelle Troconis, the ex-girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, has been found guilty on all counts, nearly five years after the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. The verdict, delivered in Stamford, Connecticut, includes charges of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence, and hindering prosecution.

As reported by ABC News, Troconis's sister, Josie, reacting to the charges, said:

"We are certain that she is innocent."

Troconis, 49, was on trial for her involvement in Jennifer Dulos' disappearance, the estranged wife of her live-in boyfriend, Fotis Dulos. However, a jury convicted her of planning and covering up Jennifer's homicide during a contentious divorce. Prosecutors alleged that Troconis provided an alibi and disposed of evidence, as reported by CNN.

Despite her prosecution verdict, Troconis's family cast it as a "tremendous injustice," reasserting the innocence of their daughter and promising to fight for the truth. The trial went on for eight weeks after the six jurors had heard the closing statements from the prosecutor and the lawyer on the defense side.

Michelle Troconis found guilty on all counts

Michelle Troconis, the ex-girlfriend of the late Fotis Dulos, has been found guilty on all six charges related to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. Jennifer, a mother of five from Connecticut, vanished in May 2019 amid a contentious custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, who died by suicide in January 2020 after being charged with Jennifer's murder, as reported by Law & Crime.

Even though the body of Jennifer was never found, a judge declared her deceased lawfully. The prosecution argues that Fotis Dulos killed his estranged spouse in her garage on May 24, 2019.

Michelle Troconis, charged with manslaughter, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to tamper with evidence, tampering with evidence, and hindering prosecution, wept as the jury announced their verdict of guilty after 12 hours of deliberation in an eight-week long trial.

As reported by CBS News, Michelle Troconis's sentencing is scheduled for May 31, with the possibility of facing up to 50 years in prison if found guilty. While prosecutors petitioned for Troconis' immediate detention, the judge granted his release on bond under house arrest, which included electronic monitoring. The judge took into account Troconis' surrendering of her passport and her being the primary caregiver of the teenager's daughter, which resulted in the decision-making.

In a case marred by tragedy and unanswered questions, consensus emerges from both sides – the true perpetrator behind Jennifer Dulos' demise is likely to evade justice. Fotis Dulos, the primary suspect, took his own life in 2020 while out on bond, leaving a void in the quest for accountability.

Despite Fotis Dulos being at the center of suspicion, authorities have struggled to locate Jennifer’s remains, further complicating the investigation. In the recent closing arguments, Assistant State’s Attorney Michelle Manning asserted that the evidence points unequivocally to murder.

The crime scene, Jennifer's residence, told a harrowing tale with blood spatters in the garage and on the undercarriage of two cars. Discarded on Albany Avenue were Jennifer's blood-soaked shirt and bra. Manning detailed additional damning evidence, including zip ties, sponges, and duct tape.

“Jennifer is dead,” Manning declared unequivocally. “Let’s be very clear. She was murdered on May 24, 2019.”

Verdict in Michelle Troconis trial sparks emotions and hope for Jennifer Dulos' family

Survivors of Jennifer Dulos hope that the increased attention might generate fresh leads crucial to locating Jennifer's body.

Carrie Luft, speaking on behalf of Dulos' family and friends, emphasized that the guilty verdict, while holding Michelle Troconis accountable, does not bring victory. The paramount concern remains the absence of Jennifer's body. Luft expressed hope that the trial's resurgence in public interest could spur new leads.

In response to the verdict, a Connecticut judge set Michelle Troconis' bond at $6 million in cash as surety. The condition for her potential release includes house arrest with electronic monitoring. Troconis is scheduled for sentencing on May 31.