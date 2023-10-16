Alleged assault charge on Kevin Porter Jr. waived by Manhattan Assistant District Attorney: What we know so far

Kevin Porter Jr.’s second-degree assault charge was dropped by a New York City district attorney due to “insufficient evidence.” It was revealed that Porter Jr. did not break his girlfriend’s neck. Porter allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, at a New York City hotel on Sept. 11.

However, Porter still faces charges of second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault. He is still facing up to seven years in prison if found guilty of the strangulation charge.

His second-degree assault charge was dropped during a court appearance on Monday where the DA determined Porter Jr. did not break his girlfriend’s neck.

“What initially appeared to be a fractured vertebrae was not in fact an injury caused by the defendant,” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Mirah Curzer told Judge Jay Weiner during Porter’s hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Documents and evidence submitted in court showed the fractured vertebra was due to a “congenital condition.” It was determined Kevin Porter Jr. and the argument were not the cause of the fracture.

Kevin Porter Jr. was sent off with a warning to stay away from engaging in arguments with Gondrezick.

Porter Jr. and his lawyers also rejected a potential plea deal. He was offered a plea deal on the lower third-degree assault charge, with the condition that Porter undergo counseling, but turned it down.

The alleged assault occurred during an argument between Porter and Gondrezick. The Houston Rockets guard was arrested and released on $75,000 bail at the time.

Kevin Porter Jr.’s status with Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. is not with the team as his legal situation plays out. The team said it is trying to trade him. He will not join the team during training camp or play in preseason games.

Obviously, the market is cool on Porter as his court case is ongoing. No team will want to trade for him and take his contract while he still faces charges.

He is due back in court on Nov. 27. It is unlikely he will play before then even though the season begins in late October.