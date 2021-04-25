“She knows it’s not true”: Bryce Hall criticizes Addison Rae’s PR team for painting him as a “cheater”

Ever since Addison Rae and Bryce Hall, Tik Tok powerhouses, appeared in videos and social media posts together, “Braddison” became one of TikTok's most successful pairings in late 2019.

It was only a year later that the couple made things official, and unfortunately, the relationship seems to have come to a screeching halt within a matter of months.

Addison and Bryce split in March amid allegations that he had cheated on her during a trip to Las Vegas. Soon after the rumours began, Bryce quickly took to Twitter to vehemently deny the claims, while Addison also shared a statement on her Instagram Story saying,

"...some things I choose to handle offline. when and if I want to share, i will make that decision."

Addison Rae's fans, however, were quick to express their dislike for Bryce Hall, who has a reputation for being a "party animal" and is currently being sued for assault and battery in a separate incident.

it really bothers me to see girls like addison rae called childish for not trusting bryce hall when the probability that he cheated on her multiple times is over 95% #cancelbrycehall — syd (@opinion181818) April 22, 2021

Addison rae should have never even given bryce hall a chance... this is why pretty girls need to be selective — mommy girl (@cutiebb123) April 21, 2021

bryce hall is the biggest baby. i suggest he stops whining until he can be loyal. — syd (@opinion181818) April 22, 2021

Addison Rae tweets "single"

Amidst a lot of uncertainty and confusion, Addison decided to tweet about her newfound singledom.

single — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) April 18, 2020

Thank God I’ve realized my worth — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) March 22, 2021

In a segment on the Sway House reality show, Hall had the following to say about the situation with Addison

“I don’t get why she always brings it to social media, We put a lot out for everyone to see. Some things you like to keep private, and one of them was the breakup.”

Hall believes that Addison's management has tried to push the narrative of him being a cheater in order to further boost her image

“She knows it’s not true. She texted me multiple times, she’s called me, she’s said in person that it’s not true. But her team is making it look like that.”

As for the rumor that Hall cheated on Addison Rae with Josie Canseco, well, the Sway House resident says they’re just “vibing” at the moment. “Me and Josie are just good friends,” he says, but admits he’s definitely been dating since he and Rae broke up.

Bryce claims him and Addison Rae are still on good terms. Like, maybe more than good terms. “We talk occasionally,” laughs Hall. “Like, everyday.”

