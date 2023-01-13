"She didn't look well": Lisa Marie Presley Golden Globes Interview goes viral in wake of singer's death at 54

Lisa Marie Presley tragically passed away at the age of 54, just two days after Elvis, the biopic based on her father received tremendous success at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The singer-songwriter appeared unsteady during her final public appearance on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Presley appeared frail in a now-viral interview, leaning heavily on her companion, talent manager Jerry Schilling, for support. During the interview with ExtraTV host Billy Bush, she couldn't seem to keep herself balanced and was heard telling Schilling,

"I'm gonna grab your arm."

Lisa Marie Presley attended the award ceremony with her mother, Priscilla Presley, to show support for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which earned Austin Butler the best actor in a motion picture award that night.

On January 12, the singer-songwriter was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest and receiving emergency CPR from her ex-husband, Danny Keough. Later that day, her mother released a statement reporting Lisa Marie Presley's passing.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie Presley's appearance sparked concern immediately after the ceremony

Billy Bush later spoke about the interview, claiming that Lisa Marie Presley's appearance prompted him to come up two steps onto the platform to support her. He noted that she was with 80-year-old Jerry Schilling, a friend and talent manager for Elvis, who was holding on to her.

Bush added:

"She was very much relying on his support for balance, and she spoke very slowly. I can tell you this, when the interview was over I said to my crew, 'Something’s off.'"

In another interview, where the singer-songwriter crashed an interview of Austin Butler and his sister, Ashley, she was seen speaking slowly and appearing unsteady on her feet.

After the show's premiere, fans were concerned, and on Wednesday, January 11, the clips started making their way around social media.

Following the news of Lisa Marie Presley's death, many speculated about her health and wondered if she was ill during the show.

A few days prior to the show, Lisa Marie also celebrated her father's birthday on January 8, and at a party for the film the same day, she stated that Elvis would be proud of the impact the movie has had.

Lisa Marie Presley was mindblown by Austin Butler's performance

At the Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley was effusive in her praise for Austin Butler's depiction of her father in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, calling it "truly mind-blowing."

She stated that she really didn’t know what to do with herself after she saw it because it was so genuine and accurate, saying:

"I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."

Austin Butler, 31, nabbed the best actor in a motion picture award at the Golden Globes and thanked the Presley family in an emotional speech.

He said to Lisa Marie and her mom, Priscilla Presley,

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me, Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,"

Lisa Marie Presley is survived by three children, daughters Riley Keough and fraternal twin girls, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.

