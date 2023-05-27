"She is the moment": BLACKPINK’s Jennie sets the record as the most mentioned person on Twitter during the 76th Cannes Film Festival

BLACKPINK' Jennie set the record of the most mentioned person on Twitter during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Friday, May 26, according to Fashion Twitter and Pop Base. The idol was reportedly mentioned over three million times on the social media platform.
Jennie arrived at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, sporting French luxury house Chanel's lace midi dress for the screening of her Hollywood debut series The Idol.
As the Solo singer graced the event, fans could not take their eyes off of her princess-like look and took to social media to compliment the idol for her impeccable fashion statement and more. One fan tweeted:
"The power of Jennie Ruby Jane": Fans are proud of BLACKPINK's Jennie and her newest record-making feat at the Cannes Film Festival 2023
BLINKS took to their social media platforms to celebrate as soon as they heard about the latest feat of Jennie being the most mentioned person at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The internet soon started flooding with congratulatory posts from BLINKS who were overwhelmed with joy.
Jenni turned heads as she arrived on the red carpet of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 22, in her fairytale-like appearance. The Idol star wore a Chanel lace midi dress from the luxury fashion house's SS 2020 Haute Couture Collection, pairing it with subtle flushed make-up.
Check out how fans are reacting to BLACKPINK's Jennie being the most mentioned person on Twitter at the 76th Cannes Film Festival:
As per the account @Twitter Fashion, the most popular hashtags during the Cannes Film Festival were the official Cannes hashtag along with #jennieatcannes and #roséatcannes, belonging to BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rosé respectively. These two hashtags ranked first and second in terms of mentions, and additionally, the girl group both member's endorsed brands, Chanel and YSL, were the most talked-about brands.
More about the BLACKPINK member's debut Hollywood series, The Idol
Created by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, The Idol is a drama television series. The show revolves around the journey of Lily-Rose Depp's character, an aspiring pop idol, and her intricate connection with a self-help guru and leader of a cult, portrayed by Tesfaye.
Lily-Rose Depp portrays Jocelyn, a rising star in the pop music industry who becomes Tedros' romantic interest. Finley Rose Slater takes on the role of a younger version of Jocelyn.
Abel Tesfaye plays the character of Tedros, a renowned self-help mentor and the charismatic leader of a contemporary cult. Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK member will chronicle the role of a supporting character, Dyanne.
During the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, the initial two episodes of The Idol made their debut.
Apart from being the most mentioned person for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the BLACKPINK member was also one of the most mentioned people for this year's Met Gala, where she charmed the fans with her appearance.
The idol is the main vocalist and rapper of the girl group BLACKPINK, which became the first K-pop group to headline the Coachella Music Festival this year. She is the brand ambassador for many known brands, including Calvin Klein, Chanel, Gentle Monster, Amore Pacific, and more.