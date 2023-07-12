"She must be colorblind": BasicallyBetsy TikTok drama explained as anti-white rant sparks wild reactions 

TikTok user BasicallyBetsy is being blasted across social media platforms after a video of her dissing Caucasian people went viral online. In the same she responded to a comment and asked Caucasian people to “fix” themselves. The clip in question was uploaded on popular anti-liberal social media account Libs of TikTok which left the netizen garnering immense backlash online.

Libs of TikTok uploaded BasicallyBetsy’s video on her official TikTok and Twitter pages. At the time of writing this article, the video in question had amassed nearly 10 million views on Twitter. BasicallyBetsy was responding to a comment in a video where a netizen told her:

“I don’t blame you for not trusting white people I’m white and I don’t even trust other white people”

Responding to the same, The TikToker said:

“When White people say s**t like this it isn’t the serve they think it is. Like, you’re part of the problem, fix your people bro. Like when White people are like- “I’m White and White people do suck.” Like yea, you’re probably part of the said White people so do something about it the f**k.”

The TikTok user also claimed that she despises it when people try to “validate” her. She explained:

“Bro, I don’t know if you notice but I don’t need validation from White people. Like that’s the last thing I need in my life. Like I feel like White people always try but they miss. And I feel bad for y’all. Not that bad though because your ancestors suck.”

The TikToker went on to call White people “stinky and evil.”

Netizens respond to the viral TikTok video

Internet users endlessly trolled BasicallyBetsy on social media. Not many people felt sympathetic towards the TikToker and neither did they agree with what she said. A few comments online read:

But when the roles are reversed, the country explodes @libsoftiktok It’s so crazy to me how minorities will openly hate on white people for just being white and no one bats an eye.But when the roles are reversed, the country explodes @libsoftiktok It’s so crazy to me how minorities will openly hate on white people for just being white and no one bats an eye. But when the roles are reversed, the country explodes

Ginger Ninja @HappyCamperKat 🖤 @libsoftiktok I’m sorry that her parents didn’t love her enough to be a happy person in life @libsoftiktok I’m sorry that her parents didn’t love her enough to be a happy person in life💙🖤💙

“Girl sitting in a windowless basement deprived of sunlight all day complains about how she is better than other people in order to cope with her reality” @libsoftiktok In other words,“Girl sitting in a windowless basement deprived of sunlight all day complains about how she is better than other people in order to cope with her reality” @libsoftiktok In other words,“Girl sitting in a windowless basement deprived of sunlight all day complains about how she is better than other people in order to cope with her reality”

Kaelee Rene @Kaeleerene @libsoftiktok Damned if you do, damned if you don't. This video just shouts "I'm unhappy no matter what you say because you're WHITE".... Rediculous. @libsoftiktok Damned if you do, damned if you don't. This video just shouts "I'm unhappy no matter what you say because you're WHITE".... Rediculous.

Libs of TikTok seemingly exposes BasicallyBetsy

As the aforementioned video continued to garner views online, Libs of TikTok owner Chaya Raichik took to her personal Twitter account to seemingly expose the TikToker in question. She shared a TikTok video that showed BasicallyBetsy spending time with a Caucasian man. It seemed like the TikToker was either married or dating the unidentified White man.

While sharing the video on Twitter, Raichik wrote alongside- “PLOT TWIST.”

It seems like the right-winged social media influencer was exposing the TikTok user and how ironic it was that she has a Caucasian boyfriend as she slams the race on social media.

