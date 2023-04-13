What did University of West Virginia professor say? Libs of TikTok Twitter page mocks biological sex claim

A video was recently shared by the Libs of TikTok page on Twitter, where a University of West Virginia professor stated that there is no such thing as biological sex.

Soon after this, several people started slamming them for saying so. A social media user also said, "he or she lost me at queer studies lol."

Libs of TikTok shared the video of the professor with a caption that reads:

"A Professor at West Virginia University says there's no such thing as biological sex. Imagine going into thousands of dollars of debt to study this."

For those unaware, the Libs of TikTok is a right-wing Twitter account. It is run by Chaya Raichik and has a massive 2 million followers. The account is known for sharing and reposting content from TikTok users, which is mostly comprised of LGBTQ communities, and the Twitter account mocks their content by sharing a caption.

The University of West Virginia professor said in a video shared by Libs of TikTok that biological sex is a construct which can be changed through hormones or surgeries

In a video shared on the Libs of TikTok page, the professor began by introducing himself and said:

"For those of you who don't know me, I am a medical school professor specializing in molecular biology. I also have an extensive background in gender studies and queer studies."

The professor then said in the video that the idea of sex as an immutable characteristic is a terf talking point.

They further said:

"It's been weaponized against trans women, particularly in the fashion of, oh... but you are male and therefore invading female spaces."

The professor further described sex as a construct and then said:

"It is a set of spectrum variables with a bimodal distribution that we draw an arbitrary set of boundaries around into 2 broad categories but they are not immutable characteristics."

They then said that almost all of those characteristics can be changed through hormones or through surgery and concluded by saying that people are saying that trans people can't change their birth certificates, and that those people should stop right there.

Research done at King's College London pinpoints that by labelling babies male or female, society gets into the process of gender-based socialisation

The research was led by Davina Cooper, a professor of law and political theory at King’s College London. The study found that there should be an abolition of legal sex status because that is the solution to stereotypical problems.

It was also mentioned in the research that the abolition of legal sex would also make life easier for people who don’t fit neatly into either category, either because they are transgender or due to physical differences in sex development.

