"She was proud af fr": Beyoncé mute challenge video from Atlanta concert goes viral

Beyoncé's ongoing Renaissance World Tour saw a fun new twist Saturday as the global superstar issued an interesting yet difficult challenge called the "mute challenge."

During her weekend concert in Atlanta, "Queen Bey" asked the audience to stay quiet when she sang the line "Look around, everybody on mute" from her song Energy.

Surprisingly, everyone in the crowd became silent for six seconds, and even Beyoncé was amazed to see fans taking the challenge to the next level. She later claimed that Atlanta had won the mute challenge.

Later, a fan shared Beyoncé's reaction while the audience was doing the mute challenge at the Atlanta concert:

"She was proud af fr"

Image via @gr33ngold Twitter handle

The Lemonade singer's mute challenge started during the European part of her tour and has been spreading on social media. Now that she's performing in the U.S., even more people are joining in

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour includes more than 50 shows worldwide, and it is expected to generate $500 million in revenue

Beyoncé, the popular American singer, is on an exciting adventure called the Renaissance World Tour. This is her ninth concert tour, and she started it to support her seventh album, Renaissance, which came out in 2022.

The tour was announced on February 1, 2023, and the first show took place on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden. This is her first solo tour since her Formation World Tour in 2016.

The concert is about two and a half hours long and is divided into six parts. During these parts, Beyoncé sings songs from her album Renaissance in order, mixed with songs from her other albums. People who have been to the show have really liked it.

Before the tour started, she gave a special ticket away in a charity auction. This ticket included a seat at one of her concerts, a first-class airplane ride, a three-night stay in a fancy hotel, and even a private tour behind the scenes led by her mom. This all happened at the Wearable Art Gala, which helped the WACO Theatre.

"Queen Bey" announced the tour officially on her Instagram account. But even before that, there was talk about where she might perform. Some people in western Sydney wanted a big stadium called Accor Stadium to be chosen instead of Allianz Stadium because it could fit more people.

The government even considered changing a rule that only allowed a few concerts at the stadium each year so she could perform there.

Beyoncé practiced for the tour in a huge indoor stadium called Paris La Défense Arena in France. She had talented people helping her, like Khirye Tyler and Dammo Farmer, who directed the music, and Damien Smith, who led the music production. Amorphous helped with the music arrangements, and a pianist named Emily Bear played the piano during her tour.