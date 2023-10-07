Doja Cat has caught herself in the middle of another scandal. The controversial rapper recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt featuring neo-Nazi internet personality Sam Hyde. Since then, netizens have resurfaced her old concerning actions, including the shocking Dindu Nuffin song.

For those unversed, Doja Cat has raised eyebrows for her internet activity in recent months. After seemingly bullying her fans, she posted a selfie in a now-deleted Instagram post where she was wearing a T-shirt that showed Sam Hyde holding a gun.

Expand Tweet

This reminded netizens of the Kiss Me More singer’s alleged chatroom activities, which included conversing with racists and alt-right white supremacists. Her old Dindu Nuffin song also made it online.

Expand Tweet

What did Doja Cat do?

In 2020, Doja Cat was canceled from the internet after her alleged racist chat room activities resurfaced online. According to Insider, the Grammy-winner took part in the video-chatting platform TinyChat. As her cancelation began, hashtags including #DojaCatIsOverParty and #DojaCatIsCanceled trended on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Page Six, the singer, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, allegedly also participated in alt-right incel communities where she used the N-word “with a hard R.”

Despite making headlines for her chatroom activities, the Say So singer’s Dindu Nuffin song was one of her most controversial actions, which left netizens outraged. In the 2015 track, Doja allegedly mocked people who died of police brutality. According to The Source, the song’s name:

“seems to be a stylized pronunciation of “didn’t do nothing.””

Lyrics from the eyebrow-raising song included:

“How much nothing can a dindu do/ If a dindu, dindu nothin’/ How much money could a dindu make/ If a dindu did all the things that you wish to.”

It seems like the singer was well aware of the song being racist. Before it resurfaced online, the song, initially uploaded on SoundCloud, was later deleted.

Expand Tweet

Doja Cat apologized for the Dindu Nuffin song in 2020

As the song left her fans enraged, she took to her Instagram Live to address the same. She said the song was about her sharing her "own personal experience."

Doja also revealed that,

“[The song] was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use that term in my music.”

Expand Tweet

Doja Cat also addressed rumors of the song being about Sandra Bland, an African American woman who was found hanged in jail after being arrested during a traffic stop. The musician said,

“That song is in no way connected to police brutality or Sandra Bland. To see something like that, my song, connected to an innocent Black women's death is one of the most awful rumors that I have ever encountered. I don't see in any way how that's OK to push and create a story like that around this song.”

Expand Tweet

The singer also addressed her chatroom experience in an interview with People Magazine in December 2019, where she admitted to making “offensive jokes,” often including “horrible language.”

When writing this article, the musician had not addressed her worrying Sam Hyde social media post.