"She's coming to slay": Fans express excitement as Sandara Park announces her K-pop solo debut EP

Sandara Park (a.k.a Dara), the 2nd generation K-pop sensation and 2NE1 icon is all set to make her comeback this July. Fans can expect the Falling In Love singer to drop her album, Sandara Park, on July 12, at 6 pm KST as revealed by her agency, Abyss Company. This self-titled release will mark the idol's first-ever solo extended play to be released in Korea.

This much-awaited solo debut will come exactly four years after her collaboration with former 2NE1 co-member, Park Bom. She was part of the latter's debut single album Spring, which released in 2019. Additionally, the upcoming EP will also be her first release since parting ways with her long-term agency, YG Entertainment in 2021. Needless to say, fans are elated by the news and are expressing their excitement on social media.

"Worth the wait" - Fans express excitement about Sandara Park's announcement

Earlier this year, in February, the idol shed light on the concept of her musical project and mentioned how she was experimenting with different genres. Her comeback was then confirmed by an official of her label on June 14, but much information was revealed to fans. However, since the news of her return made headlines, the artist has been releasing details surrounding her EP.

The teaser of the same dropped on June 22, showcasing a pink carnival or theme-park concept. Fans believed this was a hint and began speculating the theme of the EP.

Amidst the electric atmosphere surrounding her solo debut, fans cannot contain their excitement. Some are saying the artist is "worth the wait," and one individual tweeted, "This really suits you," referring to the concept of the new EP. Fans have also been flooding social media with tweets saying, "Welcome to Sandara Park" as they express their excitement about the idol's solo K-pop debut.

All about Sandara Park's career in the music industry

Sandara Park is exceptionally well-known in the Philippines, where she spent her childhood. Later, upon encouragement from Pauleen Luna, a Filipina actress, she kick-started her music career. Her solo debut album, Sandara, released in the Philippines in 2004.

She returned to South Korea in 2007 and signed with YG Entertainment. The singer made her K-pop debut in the year 2009 as a member of the sensational quartet, 2NE1, made up of members Park Bom, CL, Minzy, and Dara or Sandara Park herself.

The group is much-loved alongside its 2nd generation peers like Girls' Generation, 2PM, KARA, and more. While the group disbanded in 2016, its parting track, Goodbye was released in January 2017.

2NE1's reunion at Coachella 2022 with its hit track, I Am the Best, shook the fandom and went down in history as one of the most iconic moments of the group.

Daralings (Dara fans) and BLACKJACKS (2NE1 fans) are now eager to see what the idol brings to the table in her summer solo EP.

