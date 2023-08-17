"She's cooked permanently": Kim Kardashian's Lord Farquaad comparison sparks hilarious reactions online

Kim Kardashian recently shared a clip on Instagram, where she was apparently FaceTiming with her friends, and the video sparked a serious roasting session for the reality TV star on social media. Netizens, however, did not troll the celebrity for the clip but for her new bob cut. In the clip, Kim was seen sporting a new hairdo, where she had gone all short and blunt.

As the pictures from the SKIMS post on social media started circulating on the internet, netizens began comparing her new look to that of the Shrek villain, Lord Farquaad. While it is not clear if it was a haircut or she was wearing a wig, her hairstyle definitely got her some hilarious responses from the masses.

Social media users troll Kardashian after the celebrity was seen sporting a new haircut: Netizens compared her to Shrek villain Lord Farquaad. (Image via Twitter)

Voiced by John Lithgow and portrayed by Christopher Sieber in Shrek the Musical, Lord Farquaad is recognized for his iconic red and black attire. His look includes a red hat with a white top, a red cape, and a black tunic with black sleeves. Lord Farquaad's distinctive look is rounded out by red gloves with gold trims, black pants, a black belt with a gold buckle, and black boots.

With his unique appearance featuring a prominent chin and a short haircut, netizens are now using his character to mock Kim Kardashian. However, at the moment, Kim has not responded to the trolls and decides to remain tight-lipped about the situation.