"Want it to come true": Kim Kardashian hints at a celebrity crush while on Hailey Bieber's Youtube series

Kim Kardashian, the reality star and business mogul, has always been in the news, whether it's about her personal or professional life. The television personality recently appeared on Hailey Bieber’s Who’s in My Bathroom YouTube series, where she hinted at being romantically interested in someone new.

During the segment, the two played a round of Truth or Shot, where they either had to take a shot or answer a question truthfully. Hailey asked Kim if she has a secret celebrity crush, and The Kardashians star stated that she almost wanted to drink.

"I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true," she said.

While Kim revealed that she was interested in someone famous, she refused to give out any details and stated that the person in question was unaware of her feelings.

"I’m more into privacy these days," she said.

Bieber noted that not wanting to share her crush’s name was a cute look on The Kardashians star. During the segment, they further asked questions about their personal lives, and Kim admitted to liking a "make out" session.

They also exchanged "spicy" and regular questions with one another. Kardashian asked Bieber if she was a member of the mile-high club and thought the question meant to ask if they’d been intimate with someone while on an airplane.

Hailey replied yes, and Kim was shocked that Bieber didn’t ask her the same question and explained that she felt she didn’t need to since Kim Kardashian owns a plane. Kim explained that she thought she was calling her a wh*re," which is why she skipped the question.

Kim opened up about dating in the public eye during an episode of The Kardashians

In a recent episode of The Kardashiansseason 3, the reality star opened up about dating while in the public eye. She added that she and her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, discussed the same at the beginning of their relationship.

"You obviously know what you’re getting yourself into. But then the fans were like, ‘Pete’s not on the show!’ and I was like, ‘We said that from the start, it’s not what he does.’ Then I opened up, then I had him on the show. I talked about every last thing, what else do you want?" she said.

Kim Kardashian stated that it was hard to date someone and added that she was not going to meet someone and ask them to be on the show before they reached some point in their relationship. She revealed in another episode that she was speaking with someone she called "Fred," and allegedly he checked all the boxes.

Fans can keep up with Kim Kardashian every Thursday as Hulu drops new episodes of The Kardashians season 3 on the streaming platform.

