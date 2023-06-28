"She's even worse than we thought": Jaden Smith sparks wild reactions online after revealing Jada Pinkett Smith introduced psychedelics to family

On Friday, June 23, Jaden Smith spoke at the Psychedelic Science conference that took place in Denver and shared that his mother Jada Pinkett Smith introduced psychedelic drugs to the family. As per USA Today, the 24-year-old rapper and actor said in the conference:

“I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family. It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved and everybody found it in their own ways."

Jaden continued that the use of psychedelics has helped boost his empathy for others, inspired his philanthropic efforts, and improved his relationship with his siblings, Willow Smith and Trey Smith.

He added that siblings can argue and fight a lot, and he has done that too with his siblings in the past. But Jaden Smith believes that the level of empathy and love he can feel for them both inside and outside of his psychedelic experiences are beautiful for him.

However, his comments quickly sparked an online debate where some people slammed Jada Pinkett Smith for introducing drugs to her children. Netizens took to the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk's post about the situation to share their thoughts about the same.

"Jada has always been the problem" - Netizens get into a debate after Jaden Smith's statement on psychedelics

Netizens took to The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post to leave their comments on the situation. A lot of people were repulsed by the thought of a mother exposing her kids to drugs. They slammed Jada Pinkett Smith for this, and some even mentioned that she was the problematic individual in the Smith family.

However, several individuals defended the use of psychedelic drugs. They explained that these drugs are often prescribed by doctors to deal with mental health issues. Some of them clarified that psychedelics are not the same as drugs like crack, and can actually help with anxiety and depression.

Jaden Smith elaborates using psychedelic drugs

Jaden Smith recalled the times when he would have an argument with his siblings and they would take psychedelics and share the experience together to make up.

"It will actually help us to open up our minds to get out of the old ways of thinking that got us into lots of these arguments and open it up so that it just releases and makes room for you to work it out and massage it out until it's completely gone,” he said.

Jaden Smith also emphasized the fact that the social and physical environment during these experiences matters a lot.

“Whether it was me that was having a difficult time, whether there was someone else that was having a difficult time, you always want to have that support group of people around you,” he continued.

SoftGrey @SoftGreyPsy Some talks I attended at Psychedelic Science 2023 - Paul Stamets, Hamilton Morris, John Mackey (founder of Whole Foods), and Jaden Smith. Some talks I attended at Psychedelic Science 2023 - Paul Stamets, Hamilton Morris, John Mackey (founder of Whole Foods), and Jaden Smith. https://t.co/wFWiQdZ7On

As per USA Today, some clinical research has been done that suggests that using psychedelic drugs in micro-doses and safe settings has certain benefits. Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Dr. Matthew W. Johnson, told the publication that while people are excited about psychedelics being used for mental health treatment, it is important to note that "it's never going to be a treatment that helps everybody."

He also noted that like all methods of treatment, this method also comes with risks, which individuals should be aware of before opting for the same.

