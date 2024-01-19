"She's gonna be busy this year": Fans excited as BLACKPINK's Jennie promises to return with some good news

BLACKPINK member Jennie recently said she will share some good news with her fans on the Weverse Community app. Garnering attention for her latest post, she has created curiosity among fans as they wonder what it could be about. Many fans believe the news would be regarding her solo album; however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

On January 19, 2024, an X user shared the message she had sent for the exclusive members of the Weverse Community app. According to the message, Jennie expressed gratitude towards her fans for celebrating her birthday and sending her warm wishes. The singer hinted towards something exciting while talking about her recently released birthday vlog on her YouTube channel.

According to @mandu_vsp on X, she wrote,

“I think everyone is enjoying my birthday vlog, so I brought a present. What do you think? It's like a messy Vlog, but I hope you like it. I hope you wrap up the rest of the day well and I'll come back with good news BLINK, I miss you. Thank you and thank you”.

Fans were delighted to hear about this and expressed their happiness. A user on X said, “She's gonna be busy this year”.

“WE ARE EXCITED”: Fans ecstatic as BLACKPINK's Jennie promises to share some good news soon

On January 19, the BLACKPINK member was active on the Weverse app and shared some posts with fans who have bought the membership. Her latest posts have sent fans into a frenzy as she confirmed sharing good news about her future plans soon.

Since the establishment of her agency, ODD ATELIER, fans have been anticipating exciting content and music from the rapper. On her appearance on variety shows like The Seasons: Lee Hyori's Red Carpet, she revealed that she dreams of releasing her first full-length album in 2024

Fans speculate that the good news could be about her solo album. Although it was speculation, fans were elated that the singer was preparing something for them. Here are some reactions to the singer's message:

Jennie on variety shows

On January 19, following the tweet by @newsjennie on X, the SOLO singer confirmed to have filmed for another variety show. She did not get into the show's details or release; however, her appearance has been confirmed.

Fans are highly anticipating the release of the variety show Apartment 404, where Jennie is one of the main cast members alongside Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Jung-ha, Cha Tae-hyun, Oh Na-ra, and Yang Se-chan. The show is slated to air on Friday, February 23, 2024, on channel tvN and OTT platform TVING at 8.40 pm Korean Standard Time.