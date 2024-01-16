"They are cooking something big": Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo hints comeback album and tour in her birthday wish for Jennie

BLACKPINK member Jennie turned 28 on January 16, 2024, receiving well wishes from fans and her fellow members. On the occasion, Jisoo wrote a heartfelt message for the SOLO singer on her Instagram stories, giving hints about their upcoming plans.

In the message, the eldest member of the quartet expressed her wish to release new music and go on a world tour again with her group members. This has sent fans into a frenzy as they are all pumped to see what the girls have in store for them. According to @translatebp on X, Jisoo wrote,

“Let’s quickly release an album and go on tour and spend our time sticking (jendeuking) together.”

Fans are thrilled to hear about their plans. Many fans also wish for Jennie and Jisoo to release their solo music this year. A fan on X said, “They are cooking something big.”

“The ultimate gift for us”: Fans react BLACKPINK's Jisoo drops hints about their upcoming album and tour while wishing Jennie

On January 16, 2024, the You & Me singer marked her 28th birthday, garnering love from fans all across the globe. Her fellow group member Jisoo also shared an endearing photo with Jennie, wishing her a happy birthday. The ME singer wrote:

“Happy Birthday My Jendeukie. Jendeuk, who is always sticking to me just like the name implies. Don’t forget that I am always by your side and supporting you, wishing for all the things that you told me you dreamed of when we first met to come true”.

The photo shared on her story had a photo of the two stuck on a charger, about which Jisoo wrote,

“P.S: You’re my charger (wink emoticon) hahahaha.”

According to TV Report news on December 6, YG Entertainment confirmed that the BLACKPINK members wish to release a new album. However, the agency did not share any further details regarding the same. Following Jisoo's message on Instagram, fans could not contain their excitement. Here are some reactions:

BLACKPINK members' solo activities

Previously, on The Seasons Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet, Jennie had revealed her wish to put out a solo album. She said:

“My dream is to release my first solo full-length album this year. I hope to become a Jennie who can come back with good music within this year.”

Fans also look forward to Jisoo’s solo endeavors as she is all set to appear in the zombie apocalypse K-drama Influenza along with actor Kim Jung-min. Previously, on December 4, 2023, the singer confirmed that the filming of this highly anticipated drama would have begun by the end of December.