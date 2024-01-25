“She's not a good enough singer for this": Kim Burrell's video in church goes viral, sparks wild reactions online

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, gospel singer and songwriter Kim Burrell made headlines after the video of her scolding churchgoers who attempted to join her during her sermon went viral.

“It’s a solo. God’s using me; don’t sing with me right now,” Kim Burrell told the churchgoers while singing Thank You Lord during a service.

Later, when a woman continued to sing alongside her, Burrell singled her out and rebuked her for not listening to the singer. As soon as the 27-second video surfaced online, Burrell faced backlash and trolling.

Expand Tweet

In this regard, an X user commented under @LoDaPen’s tweet on the same.

Expand Tweet

“They just don’t get caught in 4k like she do all the time”: Internet has hilarious reactions to Kim Burrell’s scolding video

Recently, Grammy nominee Kim Burrell was singing the classic Thank You Lord to wrap up her sermon during a church service when she reprimanded fellow churchgoers for singing with her, saying it was her “solo” time with God.

However, when one attendee did not seem to get her message, she specifically pointed to her and reiterated how she was “singing alone now.”

“Ma’am with that mask. Let that mask work for you. I’m singing alone now. I’ll call you when I’m ready,” she scolded.

Since the footage emerged on the internet, it has garnered enough traction over social media platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X. People have both ridiculed and condemned Kim Burrell for behaving the way she did.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Notably, following the backlash and trolling, Kim Burrell took to her social media and cleared up all the confusion.

“The year has started just the way we needed it to do. I’m in the middle of ministry; you know how you close out a sermon? I’m singing Thank You Lord and I’m thinking that I’m singing a solo, [but] you always have that one who has to join you,” she stated.

The Over and Over Again songstress said that initially she heard her and was going along with it, as it was a spiritual thing, but unfortunately, the woman’s vocal performance was out of tune which began “distracting” her.

Expand Tweet

Burrell further continued by explaining how churchgoers often seem to forget the difference between “Kim the singer” and “Kim the preacher,” making her life difficult as they do not “understand the dispensation of what I [she] operate in.”

Kim Burrell also clarified that after the sermon ended, she and that woman shared a dance and there were no hard feelings between them, which is why the internet should take it easy too.

This was not the first time the Try Me Again singer has faced controversy. Earlier, in 2023, she was subjected to criticism for publicly slamming the LQBTQ community as well as calling out fellow gospel singer Yolanda Adams.

She also faced criticism for taking a dig at unattractive churchgoers, calling them “broke” and “ugly” while delivering a sermon at Kingdom City Church in Houston, as per Atlanta Blackstar. The media source also reported that Burrell faced backlash when she revealed that Jay-Z personally called her and thanked her, as her music allegedly helped Beyonce through a crisis.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here