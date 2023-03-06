What happened to Kim Burrell? Gospel singer shares health update after Tyrese reveals stepmom’s hospitalization

American singer-songwriter Kim Burrell recently shared an update about her health condition on social media after Tyrese Gibson wrote in an Instagram post previously that she is currently admitted to a hospital.

The 50-year-old posted a selfie on her social media handle to update her fans, wherein she could be seen smiling alongside the caption:

“Good late evening. I’m so happy to report that all is well. As most of you know, there’s nothing that @tyrese wouldn’t say or do for me. Everybody please relax and continue to pray for my recovery. I love you all.”

Tyrese Gibson’s shared a post on Kim Burrell’s health condition

Tyrese Gibson shared a picture with Kim Burrell on Instagram where they could be seen smiling as they looked into the camera. The post informed through its caption that Burrell had been fighting a health-related issue for a long time.

The F9 star requested everyone to pray for her and requested help with some funds through the PayPal cash app Venmo Zelle so that she can recover.

Gibson further wrote that Burrell was fine three weeks ago, but now has pneumonia and that her lungs are also damaged. He added that the medical bills cost almost $15,000, adding:

“If you know Kim, you have a relationship with her you can’t donate money that’s fine but just please prayer warriors stop everything you doing and send the most sincere and beautiful prayer for the breakthrough that mama Kim can get to the other side of this unexpected health crisis I am worried I’m in tears.”

Gibson further continued that prayers were necessary because Burrell had to cancel five shows and that he wanted her to rest and recover as soon as possible, adding:

“I hope I don’t make you mad from putting up this post but there’s so many of us out here that love you and let’s do whatever it takes to get you back on your feet at 100%.”

About Kim Burrell in brief

Kim Burrell started her career by performing with the GMWA Youth Mass Choir, Trinity Temple Full Gospel Mass Choir of Dallas, and the Inspirational Sounds Mass Choir of Houston.

Burrell released her first album, Try Me Again, in 1995, followed by Everlasting Life in 1998, which is the most popular album of her career so far. She released four more albums that included Live in Concert, No Ways Tired, The Love Album, and A Different Place.

The 50-year-old is famous for her singles like Special Place, Little Drummer Boy, and Working For Your Good. She has been featured in songs by other artists like Ricky Dillard, Missy Elliott, Shirley Caesar, R. Kelly, Harry Connick Jr, Richard Smallwood, and more.

