"She's a grown woman": Fans defend LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin following the criticism for her alleged inappropriate clothing in the GOOD BONES trailer

Recently, LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin was criticized for her choice of clothing in the trailer for the group's upcoming album. The K-pop girl group is expected to release their third mini-album, EASY, on February 19. To excite fans further about what's in store for them, the trailer, titled GOOD BONES, was released on Friday, January 26.

While several fans positively and enthusiastically engaged with the short video as they continued to gush over the impressive and intriguing storyline, the members also received backlash for their clothing.

LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin was the subject of scrutiny for her ensemble. The singer-songwriter donned a sports bra, stockings, and short pants resembling underwear underneath her long puffer jacket.

Following a deluge of critical remarks, fans quickly rallied to Yunjin's defense, claiming that she, as an adult woman, may pick and wear whatever she wants.

Fans defend LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin as netizens attack her for alleged inappropriate clothing

The five-piece K-pop girl group housed under Source Music, a HYBE Labels subsidiary, has always thrilled netizens with their out-of-the-box music releases and concepts. Therefore, when the announcement for their third mini-album, EASY, was made, fans naturally went gaga and were eagerly looking forward to updates on the same.

Netizens couldn't get over how captivating the members appeared in the cinematic trailer, and they were naturally curious about the full storyline.

However, the conversation quickly shifted as netizens began to criticize Yunjin's attire. Both she and Chaewon were seen wearing a similar outfit: a sports bra with short pants that resembled underwear. They paired this look with translucent stockings and puffer jackets.

Many argued that the outfits were not only unique but also iconic, and both Chaewon and Huh Yunjin looked great in them. However, netizens raised various concerns with their attire.

They also mentioned how the two should not have donned their respective attire considering Eunchae, a minor, was also a part of LE SSERAFIM. While she was fully dressed, netizens felt that it was awkward and uncomfortable to watch them in the same frame.

Many fans called out the misogynistic remarks and said that the interaction between Eunchae, Yunjin, and Chaewon was anything but awkward. The upcoming album, supposed to be "an honest presentation of LE SSERAFIM’s insecurities and concerns that exist beneath their confidence," as per Source, has been eagerly anticipated by the group's fans.

Since it's been established that LE SSERAFIM delves into mature topics, fans have expressed that the way they express themselves should be accepted. They also chastised netizens for criticizing the group whenever they made a comeback.

