Huh Yunjin talks about the scene she wanted to remove from LE SSERAFIM’s documentary

LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin recently revealed that she was not ready to share her past practice videos in the group’s documentary The World Is My Oyster and had requested HYBE to delete the clips.

In a Weverse Magazine interview for LE SSERAFIM's latest release ANTIFRAGILE, the 21-year-old idol shared that she was embarrassed to see her “flaws” laid out to fans publicly as part of the documentary. Since The World Is My Oyster, which was released on September 17, 2022, gives a glimpse of each group member’s pre-debut history, it included Huh Yunjin’s dance and vocal practice videos.

Watching K-pop idols’ pre-debut history is always fascinating for their fans, as it earns the idol the rightful appreciation for their journey. It also gives fans a chance to learn more about their favourite idol. Since Huh Yunjin had her inhibitions, she contacted the HYBE staff, asking them to remove her old videos from the documentary. However, the staff assured her that fans would love to see her journey.

“I said, 'I don’t think this is a good idea,' but they sent me a super long message, saying, 'It’s okay, YUNJIN. People will like it better than you think. You’re good now, so it’s fine.' (laughs)”

She added that the old practice videos made her self-aware of her development and the amount of hard work that went into her growth. Although she finds it embarrassing, she also feels grateful for those moments now.

“But I was seriously like, Wow, they’re going to release this? It was a real shock. (laughs) Seeing all my flaws laid out like that made me realize how hard I worked at everything. It was still kind of embarrassing, though. (laughs) Looking back now, oh—I’m really thankful.”

LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin talks about her growth as a dancer, never giving up, and more in Weverse Magazine interview

The World Is My Oyster documented Huh Yunjin’s first meeting with her former Produce 48 contestants and IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chaewon in HYBE’s dance room.

The K-pop idol's growth in LE SSERAFIM has usually been a topic of discussion online. But after witnessing her skills first-hand in the survival audition program Produce 48, viewers now believe that the Korean-American singer-songwriter fits seamlessly into the ANTIFRAGILE group’s sharp, detailed choreography.

Reaching this stage was an upwards battle for the 21-year-old idol. Speaking about her dance journey, the LE SSERAFIM member shared:

“Satisfaction is a difficult beast for me, especially when I first started to learn dance: I was so bad at it, and because I found it so hard—and even though someone was teaching me it—I thought I would never see any improvement if I didn’t master it on my own. So I thought about it and kept at it and kept at it.”

Despite the struggles, the LE SSERAFIM member kept going on. She mentioned that even if she thought about giving up, she was not really letting things go and was going to continue doing things related to music.

“What’s really fascinating is that, even during my trainee years, I knew I couldn’t give up no matter how hard it got, and I tried to make sure I never let it slip away from me, even unconsciously. Even the time I gave up, I wasn’t really giving up. That was me thinking about dropping out of trainee life; I wasn’t going to give up on my dream.”

She added:

“I always knew I had to do something related to music, no matter what it was, and my thoughts never strayed from following my dreams, even if the path I took was going to look a little different.”

The Weverse Magazine interview and The World Is My Oyster documentary gave viewers an insight into Huh Yunjin’s journey of becoming an irreplaceable member of LE SSERAFIM.

The quintet girl group’s latest release is the mini-album ANTIFRAGILE, which was released on October 17, 2022.

