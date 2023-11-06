American rapper and singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill is on her The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour, celebrating the Grammy Award-winning album that made her name in music history.

However, Hill's reputation for chronic tardiness, which has shadowed her throughout her career, has once again made headlines. Her habit of arriving late to her own shows has been a point of discussion among her fans and concertgoers.

The issue came to the forefront in 2021 when Hill addressed the matter during a guest appearance on Nas' song Nobody. In the song, she alluded to the ongoing discourse around her punctuality.

Now, on Saturday night, the iconic artist landed in Los Angeles for her concert, later than expected. Nevertheless, she took the opportunity to confront her chronic tardiness head-on and share her perspective with her dedicated audience saying:

"Yo, y'all lucky I make it on this blood ras stage every night," Hill candidly expressed to the crowd. "I don't do it because they let me do it. I do it because I stand here in the name of God, and I do it. God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support."

During her address, Lauryn Hill delved into the challenges she faced early in her career. She recalled:

"When the album sold so many records, and no one showed up and said, 'Hey, would you like to make another one?' So I went around the world and I played the same album over and over and over and over again. Because we are survivors and we're not just survivors, we're thrivers"

A fan reacted to Hill's comments, writing:

"The narcissism. She’s lucky people still want to see her after wasting their precious time. That is so ungrateful and many artists would be HAPPY to take her place, myself included."

Expand Tweet

The 25th Anniversary Tour has been a special occasion for fans who have followed Lauryn Hill's iconic career from the very beginning. However, the singer has continued to receive backlash from her fans about her laziness and punctuality.

Lauryn Hill is facing major backlash from her fans on social media for arriving late to her concerts

Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their disappointment and frustration with Hill's ongoing punctuality issues.

One fan stated that decades of unprofessional is not okay while another accused Hill of blaming others for her poor timekeeping.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how this public discourse will impact the remainder of the tour and Lauryn Hill's relationship with her dedicated fans.