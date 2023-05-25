Top moments where fans showcased their fandom for cricket

Cricket is one of the most-followed sports in the world. With the introduction of T20 leagues, the fan following of cricket has increased significantly in recent years.

T20 tournaments like the Indian Premier League attract a lot of viewership, with new TV and digital streaming records being created every now and then. Fans also show up in large numbers to cheer for their favorite teams at the stadiums.

Whenever a cricket fan visits a stadium to watch a match live, he or she try their best to showcase their fandom in a Toing way. Here’s a list of five such moments where fans showcased their fandom for cricketers in a #StayToing way.

1. A woman says she won’t marry until RCB win the IPL trophy

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have created many Toing Moments in the league’s history. Ever since their debut in IPL 2008, RCB have been one of the most popular franchises. However, the Bangalore-based team has never been able to win a championship.

RCB qualified for the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but lost the summit clash in all three editions. Still, they continue to have a large and loyal fanbase.

During an IPL match last season, a woman was spotted at the stadium with a toing poster that read, “Not gettin’ married till RCB wins IPL.”

2. A young female fan of Jos Buttler meets her hero

Quite a few foreign players have earned a massive fan following by performing well in the Indian Premier League. One of them is England’s star opener Jos Buttler, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals.

Before RR’s away game against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, a young female fan got a chance to meet Buttler at the Narendra Modi Stadium. She became very emotional as she interacted with the English star, got his autograph and also clicked a picture with him.

3. ‘The RCB Girl’ Deepika Ghose becomes an overnight internet sensation

Back in IPL 2019, Deepika Ghose become an overnight social media sensation after she appeared on camera, cheering for the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ghose earns thousands of Instagram followers after the cameramen showed her on the big screen. She became famous as #TheRCBGirl, and four years later, she continues to #StayToing when it comes to supporting RCB at home.

4. An old fan fulfills her wish of meeting MS Dhoni

During the IPL 2019 season, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni met one of his oldest fans at the Wankhede Stadium. After the match between CSK and MI ended, Dhoni saw an elderly woman waiting outside.

A young girl accompanied her. They had a poster which said that they were there only for MS Dhoni. The CSK captain did not disappoint them as he had a five-minute chat with them and also gave them a Toing autograph.

5. A Heartbroken RCB Fan

As mentioned ahead, Royal Challengers Bangalore have a massive fan following in the league. During a match between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a heartbroken RCB fan’s reactions went viral on the internet.

LSG beat RCB by one wicket in a nail-biting thriller that night. The cameramen captured an emotional fan’s disappointment, and the images went viral on social media.

Which franchise do you think has the biggest fanbase in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think. #StayToing #SportoMacho

