“She's serving”: Fans swoon as BLACKPINK’s Lisa stuns in the latest campaign video for Bulgari

BLACKPINK's Lisa set the internet ablaze as Bulgari released its latest video campaign for the fine jewelry collection B.zero1. On March 8, 2024, the Italian fashion and jewelry house dropped a video that highlighted its new line of spiral rings from the creative mind of Antoni Tudisco.

On January 31, 2024, Bulgari revealed the "BULGARI BULGARI X LISA Limited Edition," their second watch partnership with the worldwide K-pop sensation. The latest ad video campaign follows the previously released images of the collection's campaign.

Fans went into an online frenzy as they swooned over the new video that shows the Thai rapper and CEO of LLOUD in an all-new light.

"Looks like a Hollywood actress": BLINKS go gaga over the latest ad video campaign of Lisa for Bulgari

In the new video for B.zero1, Lisa wore a simple black jumpsuit with a cutout backless design, bringing her star power to the collection's new line of rings, bracelets, wristwatches, and other signature pieces.

It is important to note that the singer-rapper wore the same outfit and accessories in the previously released images for the "BULGARI BULGARI X LISA Limited Edition." The moniker is used for the brand's exclusive wristwatch segment, and the rings are named B.zero1.

The B.zero1 is an 18-karat rose gold three-band ring valued at $6113 or 8 million won (5.06 lacs INR) and has complete pavé diamonds around the edges.

As per Bulgari's website, the rings derive their characteristic spiral and are inspired by the Colosseum (the most famous arena in the world). The spiral rose gold rings in 18K gold symbolize the strength of new beginnings. Furthermore, creative director Antoni Tudisco perfected the B.zero1 collection.

The watch is made of steel and rose gold and combines Lisa's modern vision with Bulgari's heritage with a unique mother-of-pearl mosaic face and diamond hour markings.

Each watch exhibits uniqueness and flare thanks to the 400 hand-cut mother-of-pearl tiles that embellish the dial and create a geometric theme. The watch comes in two price slabs: the 23 mm dial is worth $7,540 or 9.9 million won, and the 33 mm is $8,360 or 11 million won.

The design draws inspiration from the beautiful Alps and Lisa's favorite Edelweiss flower engraved on the back case of the watch. The watch captures Lisa's style while replicating the elegance of Bulgari's artistry.

The brand is heavy enough to carry its prestigious image, but its connection to LLOUD's CEO has crossed the threshold into the strategically beneficial territory. The most recent commercial video offers an additional peek at the latest versions of the luxury house's vision and collection.

Fans were enthralled to see the latest ad video and expressed their desire to see the Money rapper in a movie soon. Others lavished praises on the rapper-singer for her charming appeal onscreen.

In other news, the BLACKPINK member and founder of LLOUD artist management company recently attended Nicholas Ghesquière's 10th-anniversary Louis Vuitton Malletier exhibition at the Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2024. Speculations run amuck if the singer will become the next global ambassador for the French brand.