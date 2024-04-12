"She's a wise little greaser": Angelina Jolie opens up about working with daughter Vivienne on Broadway play The Outsiders

Angelina Jolie recently graced the red carpet with daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt for the opening night of the Broadway musical The Outsiders in New York. While speaking to Extratv about her daughter, who is a production assistant on the play, Angelina was joined by composer Justin Levine. She said at the premiere:

"Viv ended up more with Justin than with me, so you can tell by choice of attire which team she's on...She's on the music, writer and greaser team."

While complimenting Vivienne's skills, Justin chipped in, saying:

"To have the privilege of working alongside this brilliant 15-year old and hear her perspective and also learn the lesson of, you know, speaking when you have something to say or learning how to give energy into a space...I just think she's one of the wisest little greasers I've ever met."

Angelina agreed, saying:

"She's a wise little greaser."

"She's been a really tough assistant" - Angelina Jolie on daughter Vivienne

While speaking to People at the premiere of The Outsiders, Angelina Jolie was asked who in their family is "the biggest theater head", to which she replied:

"Viv. Definitely Viv. Hands down. She'll correct me. She'll say, 'Didn't you read the memo? We have to do this, we have to go through this. She's been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously."

Angelina also complimented Justin Levine, saying she learned a lot from him while working on the musical.

"I've learned so much from this man, from Justin, and from everybody in this cast and crew, and I feel like I've gone back to school to learn a lot about what it is to be an artist and create a piece of work, and I'm just very, very privileged to be here."

Angelina also revealed the musical is "different" from the original book published in 1967 by S.E Hinton. Justin quipped and pointed out that although the book was their North Star, they added their own elements to the play.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children. Angelina Jolie is the lead producer of The Outsiders, and Vivienne is her volunteer assistant. While talking about her daughter in 2023, Angelina said:

"She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Vivienne and Angelina became a part of the musical as they were inspired after watching the play at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in 2023.

In a statement to People, Angelina said her daughter reminds her of her mother:

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives."

She graced the red carpet with her mother on April 11, wearing a dark blue jumpsuit, twinning with composer Justin Levine. Pale blue sneakers and slick-backed brunette hair completed her entire look.

While speaking to People ahead of the premiere, Jolie said Vivienne, 'saw an early workshop a few times and encouraged her to check it out. Jolie also revealed Vivienne has been there to assist in any way she can and took the effort to learn from Justin and the entire team.

Other than Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share five other children, including Vivienne's twin brother Knox, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh.