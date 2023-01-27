Stars of the upcoming K-drama The Heavenly Idol, Kim Min-kyu and Go Bo-gyeol, in a recent interview with the globally renowned lifestyle magazine 1st Look, shared their experience working with each other for the upcoming show The Heavenly Idol.

Kim Min-kyu was all praises for his co-star Go Bo-gyeol and revealed that the actress is a good sport and has a great sense of humor, making her compatible with the star of Backstreet Rookie, who is always cracking jokes to lighten the mood. He said:

“She seemed very unique and eccentric. I’m the type to joke around a lot, and she’s a very understanding person who’s good at going along with my jokes.”

The Heavenly Idol is a fantasy romantic comedy K-drama based on a popular webtoon and web novel of the same name. The story revolves around High Priest Rembrary, who wakes up to the body of unknown K-Pop musician Woo Yeon-woo, a member of the band Wild Animals, after a strange turn of events.

Starring opposite him is Go Bo-gyeol, who plays the role of Kim Dal, Woo Yeon-woo’s ardent fan.

“It’s like he has a talent for making people feel comfortable.”: Go Bo-gyeol on working with Kim Min-kyu in The Heavenly Idol

The eagerly anticipated Korean drama The Heavenly Idol has raised expectations with the evident chemistry between its stars Kim Min-kyu and Go Bo-gyeol on and off the screen. Discussing her experience with Kim Min-kyu, the Hi Bye, Mama star revealed that Min-kyu has several layers to his personality.

Initially, he comes across as a mature and sincere person. However, as one gets to know him better, his bubbly and playful side also comes across. Further, the actress shared that he always maintained the mood by making it comfortable for everyone. She said:

“Even though he’s younger than I am, he seemed mature. But the more I got to know him, the more I was surprised by how bubbly and pleasant he was. How should I put it? It’s like he has a talent for making people feel comfortable. He’s someone who’d get along with anyone, anywhere. He’s also a moodmaker who brightens up the atmosphere on set by dancing the moonwalk whenever he has a chance between [takes].”

The actors also dished on their characters in The Heavenly Idol. Playing the role of the female protagonist Kim Dal, Go Bo-gyeol shared that her character is a mature working woman with professional ambitions who, even in the face of hardship, finds an opportunity to grow and do better.

However, Kim Min-kyu, elaborating on his character, stated:

“Rembrary, who ends up in Woo Yeon Woo’s body, was a high priest in a different universe. One day, he winds up switching souls with Woo Yeon Woo due to the devil’s sorcery. [The drama] tells the story of what happens after he wakes up as a member of the unsuccessful idol group Wild Animal, but even in a different body, he remains faithful to his duty as a high priest, and he considers that the most important goal in his life.”

The Heavenly Idol will premiere on February 15.

