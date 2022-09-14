"A hopeless romantic": Fans react to LOCO's marriage announcement as 'soy latte' revelation sends internet into a tizzy

Korean rapper LOCO recently took to Instagram on September 13, to share the news of his upcoming marriage with his fans, announcing he'll be marrying his girlfriend of two years.

The good news was accompanied by a blank picture with a white heart. In the post, the rapper talked about how happy he is to fall in love with his childhood friend and how he cannot wait to be married to her.

LOCO also talked about how he reconnected with his fiancee after his military service, after which feelings started developing between the two. He also shared how she understands him better than anyone else, stating:

"She understands me better than anyone else and is a friend to the real me, who is insecure and nervous off stage. Because of her, I believe I can enjoy the joys of everyday life without fear of making a wrong decision. Fans are probably aware of this, but she's also the 'soy latte' girl who appears frequently in my lyrics."

He concluded the announcement by thanking his fans for the love and support that has been showered on him over the ten years since his debut, along with giving them the reassurance that he will be back with more music in the future very soon.

Fans and fellow artists equally excited about LOCO's marriage announcement

LOCO’s post, as expected, took his fans by storm, who have congratulating the rapper ever since he announced his marriage.

However, fans are not the only ones who are happy with this upcoming union. Popular K-pop artists such as BTS' J-hope liked his post, while GOT7's Yugyeom and rapper GRAY also congratulated the popular rapper.

할라 🌸 @harranicks can’t wait to see this guy singing at loco’s wedding 🥹 he’s gonna be def a proud dad 🤍 can’t wait to see this guy singing at loco’s wedding 🥹 he’s gonna be def a proud dad 🤍 https://t.co/k850Q57gfZ

Fans took note of how the rapper had been mentioning his fiancee in his songs as the 'soy latte girl.'

🎀 @hicloudysummer loco's been wearing that ring for so long it's just I didn't wanna say anything lol but waited him confirmed himself. Anyways loco is getting married!!!! I'm happy for him loco's been wearing that ring for so long it's just I didn't wanna say anything lol but waited him confirmed himself. Anyways loco is getting married!!!! I'm happy for him💛

Clearly, his fans are very excited about the upcoming wedding and already are hoping for it to become a mega affair with their faves in attendance.

More (salty) tears @aomgh1ghrarea Praying to god Jay Park, Simon Dominic, Gray, UD, Won Jae sing 119 remix at Loco’s wedding just cause it looks lit Praying to god Jay Park, Simon Dominic, Gray, UD, Won Jae sing 119 remix at Loco’s wedding just cause it looks lit https://t.co/hWGWr8ShBe

They have also left well-wishes and their congratulations on the Korean rapper's Instagram post.

ShawμlzenNi💙💜💚 @SHINeeUKShawol 🥳 OMG CONGRATS TO LOCO ON HIS MARRIAGE ANNOUNCEMENT!!! THAT'S SO CUTE I'M SO HAPPY FOR HIM 🥺 OMG CONGRATS TO LOCO ON HIS MARRIAGE ANNOUNCEMENT!!! THAT'S SO CUTE I'M SO HAPPY FOR HIM 🥺💕🥳 https://t.co/Or58BGIfI0

According to the rapper's post, he will be tying the knot in the upcoming fall. He also stated that they are fully aware of the COVID rules as well as the precautions that must be taken and as a result, will hold a private ceremony inviting only their families, closest friends and relatives.

More about the Korean rapper

Kwon Hyuk-woo, better known as LOCO, signed to AOMG, rose to fame after he won the first season of Mnet's rap competition, Show Me The Money, in 2012. His stage name 'loco' translates to "crazy" in Spanish. He finished his mandatory military service in 2020 and has been gracing his fans with new music and performances ever since.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury