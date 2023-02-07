“Sheldon Lee Cooper”: 9-year-old David Balogun graduates high school, leaving netizens awestruck

9-year-old David Balogun from Pennsylvania has managed to graduate high school with a graceful GPA. And with that, he has become one of the youngest-ever high school graduates.

As soon as the news of his achievement became public, netizens started reacting to it and one of the internet users even compared the 9-year-old to the fictional character Sheldon Lee Cooper from the show The Big Bang Theory.

Social media user compares David to Sheldon Lee Cooper (Image via snip from Twitter)

As per reports, the 9-year-old completed his graduation in less than three years, and that too during the coronavirus-induced pandemic. The young Pennsylvania boy started his schooling before 2020, and, now in 2023, has completed his graduation with a 4.0 GPA.

Social media users elated as 9-year-old who graduated high school with a 4.0 GPA goes viral

David received his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and the news of his achievement is doing the rounds on social media.

What are the future plans for the 9-year-old graduate?

The 9-year-old boy David Balogun has an interest in science and computer programming and seeks to learn about black holes and supernovas because he wants to become an astrophysicist.

In a video interview, David's mother, Ronya Balogun, said that "when we tested their child for giftedness in the first grade, he had already passed second-grade level in math and in English."

She further said:

"So that's when I stepped in, and I said, 'He does not need to go to second grade. He needs to go to third grade.' Then Covid hit. Two and a half years later, he finished high school."

Now David's parents are looking for the right college for him so that he can be himself and learn things in the usual manner. As per reports, David's parents are considering Princeton University, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and other Ivy League institutions for him.

Other than this, David is also a member of the exclusive high-IQ society Mensa. In this society, there are members like Ronan Farrow, a Pulitzer-winning journalist who graduated high school at age 11 and completed college when he was just 15.

Is David the youngest to graduate from high school?

Notably, David is not the youngest to graduate. Michael Kearney is the youngest high school graduate to do so, at the age of six. He also holds the Guinness world record for doing so. Kearney graduated from high school in 1990 when he was just six years old, and then at the age of 14, he got a master's degree in chemistry, followed by another master's degree in computer science at the age of 18.

