SHINee’s Minho and Ha Jung-woo featuring show Ticketing With Two Feet drops new poster

TVING’s upcoming variety television show Ticketing With Two Feet has released its main poster that features the star-studded cast of the upcoming reality program. The show is set to be helmed by popular actor-director Ha Jung-woo, SHINee’s idol Minho, Hyena’s star Joo Ji-hoon, and the Hotel Del Luna lead Yeo Jin-goo.

In October 2022, TVING announced the production of Ticketing With Two Feet, a road trip-based variety television program. The inspiration behind this show was the COVID-19 pandemic which locked everyone up for years, making them lose the opportunity to travel.

During their time off, Ha Jung-woo, Choi Min-ho, Yeo Jin-goo, and Joo Ji-hoon go in search of new experiences in Ticketing With Two Feet on behalf of the young people in their country who have been confined to their homes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The "dream crew" will visit New Zealand in the upcoming series and complete missions in order to win tickets to a vacation that they will gift to young people.

Splash of colors pop out in the latest poster of Ticketing With Two Feet

Ticketing With Two Feet’s main poster displays the beauty and vibrance of nature at its best while also highlighting the enthusiasm of the four stars.

The poster features a variety of vivid stills and action shots of the four main cast members as they compete against each other to win vacation passes. The Hyeongs (older brothers) Ha Jung-woo and Joo Ji-hoon appear in the top half of the poster. The two stars look completely engrossed in trying to excel at the task at hand.

SHINee's Minho and Yeo Jin-goo are the younger members of the group, and as the Dongsaengs (younger brothers), they appear in the bottom half of the poster. The youthful zeal and enthusiasm of the group is depicted by the two stars who eagerly look forward to the upcoming challenges they have to face in order to win.

Overall, the poster conveys the sincerity and determination of the team as they strive to perform their best in a foreign land and environment to secure exciting rewards.

Viewers are eagerly anticipating this show, which will bring together four of the most popular stars in the Korean entertainment industry.

SHINEee’s Minho is a talented singer and actor

Choi Min-ho, best known by his stage name Minho, is a multi-talented singer, actor, songwriter, rapper, and model. His career began in May 2008, when he made his debut with the popular K-pop boy band SHINee.

Alongside his group activities, he also made his acting debut in KBS2's drama special Pianist in 2010. Since then, he has featured in several K-dramas, including Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, which also featured BTS' V.

Minho has also released several solo tracks as well, with his latest solo EP Chase coming out in 2022. While Minho is preparing for Ticketing With Two Feet, his latest K-drama, The Fabulous, is achieving international success.

Ticketing With Two Feet is set to premiere on January 20.

