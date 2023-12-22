“Shirtless Taekook takes my breath away”: ARMYs in disbelief as BTS’ V and Jungkook’s shirtless photos are released

The latest installment of BTS's journey delighted ARMY fans once more when shirtless photos of the group's members emerged on the internet on December 22, 2023. These images were gradually shared across various social media platforms and are reportedly part of a BTS' ARMY Photobook.

Following the release of RM and Jimin's photos, shirtless images of Jungkook and V soon began to circulate, causing a frenzy among fans as each new photo appeared, leaving them in disbelief and sparking excitement.

Fans swoon over BTS' duo Taekook's shirtless photos

In a recent revelation that set social media ablaze, new shirtless photos of BTS members Taehyung and Jungkook surfaced online, causing a whirlwind of excitement, surprise and adoration among fans. These photos are a part of BEYOND THE STAGE’ BTS DOCUMENTARY PHOTOBOOK : THE DAY WE MEET, which was released on Weverse on December 22, 2023.

Apart from various other images, these photos, shared on various platforms, showcased the physical prowess and sculpted bodies of these two BTS heartthrobs. This unexpected glimpse into the more personal sides of the idols has ignited a storm of reactions from the ARMY, their passionate fanbase.

Fans took to Twitter, Instagram, and other social media channels to express their admiration, with hashtags related to the shirtless photos quickly becoming trending topics. The comments sections of these posts were flooded with a myriad of emotions, ranging from awe at the idols' fitness dedication to playful swooning over their visual appeal. Fans started commenting on the group's maknaes together, under the tag of "Taekook" as the duo is lovingly called.

The release of such intimate photos is a departure from the carefully curated public image that the group typically maintains, making it a noteworthy moment for the ARMY. The raw, unfiltered shots reveal a different side of Taehyung and Jungkook.

The reaction from fans is a testament to the deep connection they feel with the group, transcending the boundaries of music into the personal lives of the members. The outpouring of support, admiration and even humor in response to the shirtless photos reflects the unique bond between the global fanbase and the South Korean septet.

Another instance involving only these two particular members happened a few days ago before their enlistment, when V posted a screenshot of his and Jungkook’s video call, where both of them had shaved their heads into army cuts, and were completely shirtless, which had the fans shocked to their very core.

While some fans marveled at the idols' physical transformations, others commended them for promoting body positivity in this Chapter 2 era. The discussion sparked by these images goes beyond mere aesthetics, as these images made the ARMYs stop and stare with surprise.

BTS, as a whole group, has always shied away from revealing intimate looks or clothing, so these unseen images from the photobook were a treat for the ARMYs.