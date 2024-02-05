"Should. Have. Been. Nominated.": Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's debut song Seven’s co-creator Jon Bellion shares his thoughts on Grammy Nominations

Recently, Jon Bellion, the co-creator of BTS’ Jungkook's Seven, attended the Grammy Awards and shared his thoughts on how the song did not receive recognition from the Record Academy. Despite being a big hit, topping international charts, and marking the biggest opening day for a male artist on Spotify, the song did not secure a Grammy nomination.

Jungkook dropped his first solo song, Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, garnering over 15 million streams on Spotify, marking the biggest opening for a song by a male artist in the history of the music service.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards was held on Monday, February 5, at 6:30 am IST. Jon Bellion, in an interview, opened up about nominations, agreeing with the Billboard interviewers that Jungkook's Seven should have been nominated this year.

When the interviewer emphasized that the song should have been nominated for the Grammy Awards this year, he agreed.

Jon Bellion replied,

“The biggest song in history to hit a billion streams.”

Jungkook has been making history with his solo debut song, emerging as one of the most prominent musicians in the music industry. It took only 108 days for the digital single to receive 1 billion listens on Spotify, becoming the fastest song in the platform's history to reach this milestone.

Furthermore, Jon Bellion seemingly tried to confirm the streams of the song, asking,

“I think it's the fastest song to hit a billion streams?”

As the interviewers confirmed the same, he said,

“Actually I knew that.”

After watching the interview, fans also shared their thoughts on social media. A user on the X said, “Should. Have. Been. Nominated.”

Expand Tweet

“Should've been nominated, no question!”: Fans react as Jon Bellion co-songwriter of Jungkook's Seven opens up about Grammy nominations

Expand Tweet

Jon Bellion, a highly acclaimed songwriter known for his work on songs like Memories by Maroon 5, Shameless by Camila Cabello, and some of the tracks from Justin Bieber’s album Justice. He has also co-written BLACKPINK member Rosé's solo song, On The Ground. During an interview with Billboard, he shared his experience working with the K-pop idol while also highlighting the success of his solo debut single.

He revealed how he ended up working on Seven. Andrew Watt, the renowned producer behind the track, contacted him and asked him to write some of the parts of the song while they had already worked on the other. This has led to a massive wave of reactions from fans, who believe the BTS member has been snubbed by the Record Academy this year. They criticized them for not acknowledging the song and its achievements.

Many also highlighted how the song was in English even though the singer was South Korean, however, it was still not nominated. This saddened many of them, so they took to social media to voice their thoughts.

Here are some reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans online pointed out that Jon Bellion donned a black blazer that had a text printed on it that said,

“NO IDOLS WILL BE WORSHIPED HERE.”

Expand Tweet

Many fans assumed that the songwriter, Jon Bellion, was expressing criticism toward the Record Academy for the alleged unfair nominations.