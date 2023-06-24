"Should probably lower people's expectation": Fans disappointed with Sally Hawkins exit from Paddington 3

Paddington has easily been one of the most popular film franchises in recent times. The film with the titular talking Bear as the protagonist is also one of the best-rated family movies of all time. With both parts so brilliantly done, the upcoming third part, titled Paddington in Peru, was always going to be a source of excitement. However, things have not gone the right way so far.

Previously it was reported that Paul King will not be directing this upcoming threequel. Initially, there were exciting talks including names like Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, Rachel Zegler, and Emily Mortimer. However, it has now been confirmed that Sally Hawkins, who played Mrs. Mary Brown, will not be returning for the third part, much to the dismay of fans. They took to Twitter to voice out their disappointment, with one person even saying:

A tweet reply to DF's post about Sally Hawkins' exit (Image via Twitter)

With so many changes from the previous two films, fans are now worried whether the film series will be able to hold its ground amidst the growing adversities.

Fans lower expectations as Sally Hawkins exits Paddington

While Sally Hawkins discussed her exit from the film with Variety, Discussing Film took to their Twitter account to share the news with fans. They posted the news on June 23, 2023, and it was viewed by more than 1.4 million people who were sad upon learning about Hawkins' exit.

When Hawkins spoke about her exit with Variety, she told them that she felt like it was the right time for her to "hand over the reins to another [person]."

"One can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special...the experience of making the first two films has truly been some of the best and most creative times I have had in the world of film," she told the publication.

Sally Hawkins also said that both the films gave her a lot of joy and that she would always hold the films "very close" to her heart. It is not wrong to say that Sally Hawkins is precisely what made Paddington and its sequel so special. As the warm mother of the family, Hawkins fits perfectly into the role.

Fans took to Twitter to express their sadness at not being able to see Hawkins as Mrs. Brown and said that she made them fall in love with the film and its world. Meanwhile, others said that with Hawkins, a lot of the original cast and the director left the film, they think that the new film is "gonna suck."

Though Sally Hawkins is leaving Paddington, the character of Mrs. Brown will live on as Emily Mortimer is set to take over the role.

More details about Paddington 3 will start pouring in soon. As of now, the film is slated to start filming in July 2023.

