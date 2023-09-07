"Shrocs": Details explored as Crocs announces Shrek-inspired clogs, sending netizens into a frenzy

American footwear company Crocs is reportedly collaborating with DreamWorks to create Shrek-inspired footwear, causing a stir online. On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, a post by Complex Pop stated that the Colorado-based company is drawing inspiration from the popular ogre to create an all-green version of their Classic Clog.

Shrek is a 2001 animated comedy film about the titular character, starring Mike Meyers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. The movie's critical and commercial success earned it several awards, with three sequels and two spin-off films released over the years.

According to Complex Pop, the Shrek-inspired Crocs feature a bright green color body with a speckled texture resembling that of the namesake ogre's skin tone. A fuzzy brown strap is a nod to his attire in the movie.

Crocs allow for special charms called Jibbitz that can be added to the footwear to accessorize them and create a unique look. The Shrek-themed Classic Clogs would have special Jibbitz in the form of the ogre's facial features like a nose and ears.

A rendering of the sandal as seen (Image via Instagram/ @complexsneakers)

In the renderings of the shoe, a special "S" logo with ears is seen in place of the usual Crocs loco at the hinges of the clog. The Shrek branding is also seen on the footbed of the sandal.

Needless to say, the news took netizens by surprise and they took to social media to react to the collaboration. Some even started calling the new footwear "Shrocs," therefore merging the names of the two collaborators.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @brennon64)

Shrek x Crocs Classic Clog collaboration sparks a variety of reactions online

As news of Crocs' Shrek-themed sandals spread, many expressed their desire to buy a pair. Several netizens praised the brand for designing a pair inspired by a landmark pop culture film. Some, however, were skeptical of the design.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @donairdaddy, @daniellaalonsy)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @arrtnem)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @tweetwithashlee)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @collinscollin77)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @felixmakwana)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Ryderminaj)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @MilleeGrazie)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @aaeriaal)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @BestXPosts)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @KennAyiah)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @RealonX)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @SHREKRAP)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @folklorefrogs)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @tylercook, @irexxxxzz)

Reports of the Crocs x Shrek Classic Clog come less than a month after the brand released their Lightning McQueen (from the Cars franchise) themed sandals.

Several rumors claim that the Shrek-themed pair is set to be released sometime this month. However, there was no word on the official release date at the time of writing this article.