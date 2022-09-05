What time will Pixar's Cars on the Road air on Disney +? Release date, voice actors, and more about Cars film franchise

Pixar's Cars on the Road is all set to make its debut on Disney+ this week, bringing back the beloved Lightning McQueen to the screens. From the creators of the original 2006 film, this nine-episode series will feature most of the original cast and setting of the main franchise, with a brand new storyline involving McQueen and his best friend Sir Tow Mater, the tow truck.

All nine episodes of Cars on the Road will drop at once on Disney+ on September 8, 2022. No official release time has been announced yet, but most Disney+ shows drop at 3 am EST/ Midnight PT. Cars on the Road is expected to follow the same pattern.

The series will feature Steve Purcell, Bobby Podesta, and Brian Fee in the directing chair, all of whom were involved in the original Cars trilogy. The show is executive produced by Marc Sondheimer, the man behind Disney's award-winning Coco. Most original cast members, like Owen Wilson, will reprise their respective roles. The series looks all set to take the world (and the tracks) by storm.

Read on for more details about the upcoming Disney series.

Cars on the Road trailer: Can't mess with perfection!

The trailer for the upcoming Cars series is exceptionally reminiscent of the original trilogy. The nine-episode ride-along with two of the most beloved cars in history promises a number of adventures, twists, and roadblocks, all of which look ready to culminate into a splendid story.

The trailer opens with Lightning McQueen cruising through the desert while drifting in the sand. This is evidently set after the events of Cars 3. Mater and McQueen engage in a friendly race that is reminiscent of the original trilogy. The trailer then jumps into the major crust of the story: A cross-country road trip to attend Mater's sister's marriage. Throughout the rest of the trailer, the series depicted various struggles and adventures that the two cars face in their quest to reach Mater's sister. Cars on the Road will heavily focus on Mater and McQueen's friendship.

The brief synopsis for the show reads:

"Lightning McQueen and Mater go on a cross-country road trip to see Mater's sister."

The cast of Cars on the Road features many known faces from previous films. Owen Wilson will return as Lightning McQueen and Larry the Cable Guy will reprise his role as Mater. Bonnie Hunt will reprise her role as Sally Carrera, McQueen's love interest and town attorney.

The new cast members have not yet been explicitly revealed, but Quinta Brunson from Abbott Elementary is a confirmed addition. Other cast members include Tony Shalhoub, Lloyd Sherr, and Cheech Martin.

The network has confirmed that certain characters from Cars spinoff films, Planes, and Planes: Fire and Rescue will also feature in the series.

Cars on the Road will exclusively be available on Disney+ from September 8, 2022. The series has a total of nine episodes, all of which will drop at once. No official time has been announced for the release, but going by the usual trend, the show should be available from 3 am EST. Stay tuned for more updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava