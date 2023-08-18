Sid Sriram’s All Love No Hate US tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Sid Sriram has announced a new tour, titled All Love No Hate, which is scheduled to take place from September 8, 2023 to October 27, 2023 in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album.

The singer's new tour will feature performances in cities such as Chicago, Seattle and Toronto. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale. Tickets are priced between $64 and $134 plus processing fees depending upon the seating choice and venue. Tickets can be purchased at on the official US tour website.

Sid Sriram building momentum for his album with tour

Sid Sriram is set to release his debut English studio album, Sidharth, on August 25, 2023 via Def Jam Records. The album, produced by Ryan Olson, features a fusion soundscape that mixes Indian Carnatic music with R&B and indie rock influences. Other collaboraters on the album include Justin Vernon, and Alex Epton.

To support his album, the singer toured alongside Bon Iver on their summer tour in August 2023. He also had a concert show in July at the Roxy in Los Angeles, California.

In a general press statement, Sriram said he was looking forward touring the US, stating:

"I am thrilled to embark on a three-hour musical journey through South Indian Film Music with my US fans. Together with my talented band, we will bring to life all the beloved hits from your favorite Indian movies, creating an immersive experience brimming with dynamic arcs and magnetic energy.

The singer continued:

This journey is fueled by my passion for music, a transformative force that touches hearts, shapes the world, and allows us to share boundless love."

The full list of dates and venues for the Sid Sriram US tour is given below:

September 8, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena

September 10, 2023 - Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Insurance Arena

September 15, 2023 - Washington, D.C at EagleBank Arena

September 17, 2023 - Seattle, Washington State at Angel of the Winds Arena

September 22, 2023 - Dallas, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center

September 24, 2023 - Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

October 27, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario at Coco-Cola Coliseum

Tracing Sid Sriram and his music career

Sid Sriram was born on May 19, 1990 and began studying music under the tutelage of his mother, Lata Sriram, while living in the San Francisco Bay area. The singer later went on to study music at the Berklee College of Music, graduating with a degree in music production and engineering.

The singer primarily worked as a playback singer in the South Indian film industry, including films such as Kushi, Annaatthe and Gorilla in the Tamil film sector, as well as Michael in the Telugu film sector.

Sid Sriram had his debut project as a composer with the film Vaanam Kottattum, which was released on February 7, 2020. The film was directed by Dhana, with a script written by Mani Ratnam.