Tori Kelly The Take Control tour 2023: How to buy tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Tori Kelly has announced a new tour, titled The Take Control tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 10, 2023 to September 26, 2023 in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be the singer's first major live performance since being hospitalized for blood clots in July.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature shows in cities such as New York and Toronto, via a post on her official Instagram page on August 15, 2023, revealing the dates and venues for the same.

Presale access can be gained by direct messaging (aka DM-ing) the singer "take control." General tickets will be available from August 17, 2023, although the prices for the same have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's official tour page (https://laylo.com/torikelly/m/takecontrol).

Tori Kelly to celebrate her return to full health with tour, dates for the musical trek revealed

Tori Kelly was recently admitted to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, for blood clot and other associated problems. The singer released a statement after her immediate recovery from the ICU, stating:

"As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me."

Now, with her full recovery, the singer is looking to celebrate her return to health with the newly announced tour, the full list of dates and venues of which is given below:

September 10, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Axis Club

September 11, 2023 - New York City, New York at Bowery Ballroom

September 13, 2023 - Boston, Massachusetts at Brighton Music Hall

September 17, 2023 - Atlanta, Georgia at The Loft

September 18, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois at Lincoln Hall

September 21, 2023 - Denver, Colorado at Ophelia's

September 24, 2023 - San Francisco, California at The Independent

September 25, 2023 - Los Angeles, California at Troubadour

September 26, 2023 - Los Angeles, California at Roxys

In brief, about Tori Kelly and her music career

Tori Kelly was born on December 14, 1992 and started honing her musical talents at an early age. The singer released her debut studio album, Unbreakable Smile, on June 23, 2015. The album peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 album chart and remains the singer's most successful album till date with a gold sales certification from the RIAA.

Following the success of her debut album, the singer released her second studio album, Hiding Place, on September 14, 2018. The album was modestly successful, peaking at number 35 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Tori Kelly released her third studio album, Inspired by True Events, on August 9, 2019. The concept album based on the theme of coming of age and her own experiences, peaked at number 50 on the Australian album chart.