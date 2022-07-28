Sidney Wolf GoFundMe raises more than $79000 as former Cuomo advisor is killed in fatal accident

Sidney Wolf, 43, a former staff member for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, died after a Lyft driver allegedly kicked him and five other people out of a car on Delaware's Coastal Highway, as per a press release. According to police, the Lyft driver in question has been banned from the rideshare service provider forever.

Another car on the highway caused Sidney Wolf's death, following which the Lyft driver fled the scene. However, authorities have identified the driver, who has tried to be cooperative.

Reportedly, a "disagreement" between the Lyft driver and passengers caused him to end the ride and kick them out. After the driver stopped "in the middle of the southbound left lane" of the Coastal Highway, he forced Wolf and five others out of the vehicle, as per Delaware State Police. While Wolf was killed, the other five people survived.

A GoFundMe page for the ex-staffer's family was created, and it has already raised over $79000.

Cuomo and Lyft extend condolences over Sidney Wolf's death

Former New York Governor Cuomo, who once employed Sidney Wolf, expressed his condolences to Wolf's family. In his message on Twitter, Cuomo wrote:

"Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news. Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY'ers My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Lyft also gave a statement to ABC affiliate WJLA.

"Our hearts are with Mr. Wolf's loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we've reached out to the ride requester to offer our support. We have permanently removed the driver from the Lyft community and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation."

The spokesperson for the company made it clear that the driver would no longer be employed by Lyft.

In a report by The Post, the spokesperson was quoted as follows:

"No charges have been filed at this time, and we do not release the names of those involved unless they have been charged. Whether or not charges will be filed will be determined as the investigation unfolds. This may take several months as the case continues to be investigated."

Details of the accident

On July 24, sometime before 1:45 AM, Sidney Wolf and his five friends booked a ride with Lyft to get to Bethany Beach from their location in Dewey Beach.

An alleged disagreement brought an end to the ride after a while. The driver then demanded that the passengers, including Sidney Wolf, get out of the car. Just then, a 2016 Toyota Corolla that was traveling southbound fatally hit Sidney Wolf as he was stepping out of the rear seat, as per authorities.

The Corolla was being driven by a 27-year-old who tried to change lanes after seeing that the Lyft vehicle had stopped on the road. Unfortunately, he failed to notice that Sidney Wolf, "had just exited the right rear passenger seat and was standing in the roadway," according to the police.

In a press release, they said:

"After impact, the Corolla immediately pulled over on the southbound shoulder and came to a controlled stop. The Lyft vehicle fled southbound on Coastal Highway immediately after the crash."

The investigation is still ongoing.

