"Sign me up for real": Hennessy Cola Cans sends TikTok into a frenzy

Rumors are spreading like wildfire that Hennessy is set to release cans with cola. The cognac drink with coke is a favorite among cocktail drinkers. The oak, vanilla, and caramel notes from the alcohol mixed with the sweetness of cola offer a smooth taste that many love. A TikTok video showing what seems to be the expected cans has now gone viral across social media platforms. Netizens cannot wait for the drink to be released.

COWBOYS SUPER BOWL BOUND @_hjcarrillo7 They have Hennessy cans now??? Sign me up fr They have Hennessy cans now??? Sign me up fr

TikTok user @jakefever_yesssuhhh recently went viral after showing followers the exciting Hennessy Cognac Cans. In the short video, the content creator showcased two beige cardboard boxes that seemed to be from the cognac company. One could also see “limited edition” written on them. The TiKToker proceeded to open one of the cans and take a sip.

Jake Fever uploaded another video online where he reviewed the drink. He explained that the canned drink had an ABV of 10%. The same has not been confirmed by the alcohol company. One could see a golden liquid once it was poured into a glass of ice. He said in the video:

“Got the Henny can right here. Pop it open. Now this is supposed to be Henny and Cola. It’s 10% alcohol by volume. It’s a little light. I don’t know Henny, what do y’all got going on? Let’s see… that b***h slap!”

Netizens react to the viral Hennessy Cola canned drink

Internet users were left in a frenzy after viewing the now-viral video. Netizens could not wait for the can to be released. A few comments online read:

SAINT @_SaintParis They putting Hennessy in cans?? Yeah y’all going to be wilding this summer. They putting Hennessy in cans?? Yeah y’all going to be wilding this summer.

LEX 🖤 @gymgirllex Hennessy cans are very ignorant. Also it is my type of carrying on. Hennessy cans are very ignorant. Also it is my type of carrying on.

Jolu @DirtyQtip_ I told my self at the end of 2019 I wouldn’t touch Hennessy but now they have them in cans… I told my self at the end of 2019 I wouldn’t touch Hennessy but now they have them in cans… https://t.co/xpSxqKL2YF

LaToYAH 👸🏾💕 @ToiWeezy I didnt think Hennessy could get anymore hood but oh no! They now come in a pack… of CANS! I didnt think Hennessy could get anymore hood but oh no! They now come in a pack… of CANS! 😂

Purp O. Reign @NeddSpark Do not pull up to the function with them Hennessy cans, this summer. Do not pull up to the function with them Hennessy cans, this summer.

Poohward Shieston III @1slowcityDON They got Hennessy in cans now smh They got Hennessy in cans now smh

Caresha side nigga since 2019 @mrstealyourwig1 You know we are in a recession if Hennessy comes in cans You know we are in a recession if Hennessy comes in cans

It is important to note that neither Hennessy nor Coca-Cola have confirmed the collaboration. The TikTok user did not provide much information about when the drink might get released, if it does so.

Everything to know about the cocktail

The cocktail has become a timeless classic. Many drinkers enjoy it around the world. It is an easy-to-make beverage that creates a combination that appeals to experienced and novice drinkers.

It seems like the drink was inspired by the popular Rum and Coke option, which is also referred to as a Cuba Libre.

For those who would like to make their own Hennessy and Cola cocktail, they must mix one and a half ounces of Hennessy with four ounces of cola. This will create a combination without the alcohol being too overpowering. To make the beverage stronger, one can increase the alcohol content to two ounces or even higher if one would like.

Adding clear ice to the drink will make the beverage better to consume.

Hennessy and Cola taste good with a variety of dishes. One can enjoy the drink either at a barbecue or with fine dining.

Drinking in excess can lead to various short and long-term risks, including vehicle accidents, high blood pressure, violence, and cancer, among others. The CDC recommends consuming alcohol in moderation. Women are advised not to have more than one drink a day, while men are recommended not to have more than two a day.

