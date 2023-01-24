“Simba nooooo”: Kylie Jenner relentlessly trolled for wearing a gown with faux lion head at Paris Fashion Week

Beauty mogul-reality star Kylie Jenner recently made an appearance at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week showcasing for its spring-summer 2023 haute couture collection on January 23, sparking uproar over featuring a life-size faux lion's head as a brooch on her black gown.

Ironically, as Jenner debuted the ensemble while sitting in the front row of Schiaparelli's showcasing, Russian model Irina Shayk strutted down the runway, wearing the same. The said gown is made of “foam, wool and silk faux fur, and hand-painted to look as life like as possible,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

To make things abundantly clear, the brand added, in all caps in its caption:

“NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING THIS LOOK.”

Jenner's choice of outfit for the recent fashion show did not amuse netizens, who took to their social media handles to slam the entrepreneur for glorifying animal cruelty. Several internet users also mistook the faux head for a real piece.

The news comes a day after Jenner revealed the name of her 11-month-old son, Aire, which literally translates to "Lion of God," making her gown look like a nod to her son.

Kylie Jenner's outfit drew flak on social media even though it had a fake lion on it

Along with the brand, Kylie Jenner also took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her outfit from the highly-anticipated fashion show. The 25-year-old even thanked Schiaparelli's creative director Daniel Roseberry in it, captioning the post as:

"BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful."

As soon as the beauty mogul uploaded the pictures, they went viral on the internet, with netizens trolling her for wearing a lion's head as a brooch. Many even said that she looked similar to Aslan (the lion from The Chronicles of Narnia series) sitting in the front row. Check out a few of these tweets below:

Olivia-Anne Cleary @OliviaACleary

Seemingly a nod to her son's name Aire meaning Lion of God. Thoughts?

#ParisFashionWeek #HauteCouture Kylie Jenner's Schiaparelli look is giving Aslan in the front row.Seemingly a nod to her son's name Aire meaning Lion of God. Thoughts? Kylie Jenner's Schiaparelli look is giving Aslan in the front row. Seemingly a nod to her son's name Aire meaning Lion of God. Thoughts?#ParisFashionWeek #HauteCouture https://t.co/vidb4XNMN2

Otegha K. Uwagba @OteghaUwagba Is Kylie Jenner staging a one-woman production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe because hoo boy that filler is FILLERING Is Kylie Jenner staging a one-woman production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe because hoo boy that filler is FILLERING https://t.co/TCrYbw3PQ8

jerry @jerryhadid Just saw Kylie Jenner wearing a lions head as an accessory on tiktok live im too drunk for this Just saw Kylie Jenner wearing a lions head as an accessory on tiktok live im too drunk for this https://t.co/eexKKqW6Hl

Nabila⁷ I am Sooyeon @jiminswifeot7 ❦ @saintdoII kylie jenner attending schiaparelli ss23 couture wearing this lion dress exactly as it debuts on the runway while she’s at the front row!!!! kylie jenner attending schiaparelli ss23 couture wearing this lion dress exactly as it debuts on the runway while she’s at the front row!!!! https://t.co/Opn71kJusf so these outfits are supposed to show the beauty of animals yet it looks like it’s glorifying animal cruelty… twitter.com/saintdoii/stat… so these outfits are supposed to show the beauty of animals yet it looks like it’s glorifying animal cruelty… twitter.com/saintdoii/stat… https://t.co/krAoE4KiHM

Def Noodles @defnoodles

2ND HAND EMBARRASSMENT: Kylie Jenner’s ‘Lion, Witch and the Wardrobe’ look stolen mid-fashion show. Fashion moves so fast 2ND HAND EMBARRASSMENT: Kylie Jenner’s ‘Lion, Witch and the Wardrobe’ look stolen mid-fashion show. Fashion moves so fast 😭 https://t.co/rvgaD7izIf

Bryn Curt James Hammond @BrynCJHammond



Wearing a faux head like



#stop Every year, foreign hunters export the carcasses (usually just the head and hide) of 665 wild lions from Africa—an average of nearly two lions each day.Wearing a faux head like @KylieJenner isn’t cool, & isn’t celebrating the animal. Every year, foreign hunters export the carcasses (usually just the head and hide) of 665 wild lions from Africa—an average of nearly two lions each day.Wearing a faux head like @KylieJenner isn’t cool, & isn’t celebrating the animal. #stop https://t.co/9RgM5Kt8l4

Rosalita @talkin_freo @WorldAnimalNews Faux or not it's still symbolic and triggering of a very sad reality. @WorldAnimalNews Faux or not it's still symbolic and triggering of a very sad reality. 💔

World Animal News @WorldAnimalNews



Video by Vogue A disturbing video of #KylieJenner wearing a #lion head at the #Schiaparelli ’s fashion show. Although they stated it is faux, how could they possibly think this is fashion? This sends the wrong message & fuels not only the exotic fur trade, but #trophyhunting Video by Vogue A disturbing video of #KylieJenner wearing a #lion head at the #Schiaparelli’s fashion show. Although they stated it is faux, how could they possibly think this is fashion? This sends the wrong message & fuels not only the exotic fur trade, but #trophyhunting! 💔 Video by Vogue https://t.co/q0gCWnbvYN

Amidst the backlash, Kylie Jenner's faux lion gown receives a nod from PETA President Ingrid Newkirk

Kylie Jenner wore a black velvet gown which featured the faux lion's head as a brooch, pairing it with gold statement heels, gold earrings, and an animal skin-textured bag.

Creative director of Schiaparreli, Daniel Roseberry, stated in an interview that the latest collection was inspired by Dante's Inferno.

He further explained the inspiration behind Jenner's gown, revealing:

"It respresents lust, pride and avarice respectively".

However, amidst all the backlash Kylie Jenner is receiving for sporting the controversial gown, animal rights group PETA appreciated the 25-year-old's outfit. In a statement to TMZ, the organization's president, Ingrid Newkirk, said that the brand’s latest collection of three-dimensional animal heads was “fabulously innovative” and:

“may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human egotism.”

The faux lion's head was not the only animal to debut at Schiaparelli's recent showcasing at Paris Fashion Week; supermodel Naomi Campbell also walked the runway sporting an embroidered wolf head on the shoulder of her dress, while Shalom Harlow walked with a large faux snow leopard head at the bust portion of her dress.

