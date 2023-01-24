“Simba nooooo”: Kylie Jenner relentlessly trolled for wearing a gown with faux lion head at Paris Fashion Week

Beauty mogul-reality star Kylie Jenner recently made an appearance at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week showcasing for its spring-summer 2023 haute couture collection on January 23, sparking uproar over featuring a life-size faux lion's head as a brooch on her black gown.
Ironically, as Jenner debuted the ensemble while sitting in the front row of Schiaparelli's showcasing, Russian model Irina Shayk strutted down the runway, wearing the same. The said gown is made of “foam, wool and silk faux fur, and hand-painted to look as life like as possible,” the brand wrote on Instagram.
To make things abundantly clear, the brand added, in all caps in its caption:
“NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING THIS LOOK.”
Jenner's choice of outfit for the recent fashion show did not amuse netizens, who took to their social media handles to slam the entrepreneur for glorifying animal cruelty. Several internet users also mistook the faux head for a real piece.
The news comes a day after Jenner revealed the name of her 11-month-old son, Aire, which literally translates to "Lion of God," making her gown look like a nod to her son.
Kylie Jenner's outfit drew flak on social media even though it had a fake lion on it
Along with the brand, Kylie Jenner also took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her outfit from the highly-anticipated fashion show. The 25-year-old even thanked Schiaparelli's creative director Daniel Roseberry in it, captioning the post as:
"BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful."
As soon as the beauty mogul uploaded the pictures, they went viral on the internet, with netizens trolling her for wearing a lion's head as a brooch. Many even said that she looked similar to Aslan (the lion from The Chronicles of Narnia series) sitting in the front row. Check out a few of these tweets below:
Amidst the backlash, Kylie Jenner's faux lion gown receives a nod from PETA President Ingrid Newkirk
Kylie Jenner wore a black velvet gown which featured the faux lion's head as a brooch, pairing it with gold statement heels, gold earrings, and an animal skin-textured bag.
Creative director of Schiaparreli, Daniel Roseberry, stated in an interview that the latest collection was inspired by Dante's Inferno.
He further explained the inspiration behind Jenner's gown, revealing:
"It respresents lust, pride and avarice respectively".
However, amidst all the backlash Kylie Jenner is receiving for sporting the controversial gown, animal rights group PETA appreciated the 25-year-old's outfit. In a statement to TMZ, the organization's president, Ingrid Newkirk, said that the brand’s latest collection of three-dimensional animal heads was “fabulously innovative” and:
“may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human egotism.”
The faux lion's head was not the only animal to debut at Schiaparelli's recent showcasing at Paris Fashion Week; supermodel Naomi Campbell also walked the runway sporting an embroidered wolf head on the shoulder of her dress, while Shalom Harlow walked with a large faux snow leopard head at the bust portion of her dress.