Skittles gummies recalled: List of products and all you need to know

Particular varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies have been recalled. Mars Wrigley Confectionery has announced a voluntary recall of several of its candies in response to recent reports of thin metal strands found inside bags.

The products were available in sizes ranging from 57g to 280g. Skittles Gummies are sold in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Affected bags may contain a "very thin metal strand" embedded in the candy or loose in the bag.

In a statement, Mars Wrigley said it was not aware of any illnesses or injuries caused by the metal strands:

"We are working closely with our retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from stores."

Mars Wrigley did not say how many candy units were affected. According to the company, the products were manufactured by a third party.

The Skittles gummies were a new addition to the Mars Wrigley family, debuting last spring following the announcement of the new product in November 2020.

Which Skittles gumming products are being recalled?

According to the company, it will collaborate with retailers to remove Skittles recalled products from store shelves. Customers who believe they purchased a recalled item should dispose of it immediately.

A company spokesperson said:

"We are voluntarily recalling specific varieties and limited production dates of various gummies as they may contain a small piece of a very thin metal strand. We are working closely with our retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from stores."

The names of the 13 affected items and the first three digits of the manufacturing code featured on the back of the package were included in the company's press release. This was also shared by the US Food and Drug Administration to help indicate which products were part of the recall.

A 10-digit code on the back of the packaging will indicate whether the product under consideration is subject to recall. The following tables will contain information on the affected manufacturing codes:

Mars Wrigley recall

Mars Wrigley recall

Mars Wrigley's recalled products (Image via Mars Wrigley)

According to the company, consumers with queries should call 1-800-651-2564 or utilize the contact form on Mars Wrigley's website.

