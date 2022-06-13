Slipknot Knotfest Roadshow 2022 Fall Tour: Tickets, presale, dates and more

Slipknot has just announced the U.S. leg of their ongoing "Knotfest Roadshow" tour for the fall of 2022. It begins in late September with a set of nine dates across the United States, with special guests Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire providing support.

The upcoming Slipknot tour will begin on September 20 in Nashville, Tennessee, and conclude three weeks later on October 7 in Irvine, California. While on tour, the band will also make appearances at 'Louder Than Life' in Kentucky and 'Aftershock' in Northern California.

Tickets go on sale Friday June 17, 2022, at 10.00 AM. local time and will be available for purchase on the band’s official site. More information regarding ticket pricing will be made available later.

Fans can tune into the Slipknot Knotfest Roadshow on these dates and venues

The band is currently in the middle of Knotfest Roadhouse 2022 which was launched earlier this year, with 38 shows spread across two legs between March and June. There are still a few dates left in the second leg, which concludes on June 18 in Chula Vista, California.

Slipknot Knotfest Roadshow Fall Dates

September 20 - Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena

September 21 - Springfield, Missouri - Great Southern Bank Arena

September 24 - Alpharetta, Georgia - Ameris Bank Amphitheater

September 27 - Austin, Texas - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 28 - Dallas, Texas - Dos Equis Pavilion

October 1 - Albuquerque, New Mexico - Isleta Amphitheater

October 2 - Phoenix, Arizona - Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 4 - Salt Lake City, Utah - USANA Amphitheater

October 7 - Irvine, California - FivePoint Amphitheater

Slipknot will perform at the Machaca Festival in Monterey, Mexico, before heading to Europe for a string of summer dates. While Slipknot has remained active on the road, they have not put out an album for some time. Last November, the band released a new song called The Chapeltown Rag, which was their first piece of music since their last album, We Are Not Your Kind, in 2019.

More about the band

The 2021 version of their Knotfest Roadshow 2021 tour sold out amphitheaters across the country, bookended by the record-breaking Knotfest Iowa and the biggest headline show of their career, Knotfest Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium.

Furthermore, they have headlined a number of internationally renowned festivals, including Riot Fest, Rocklahoma, Inkcarceration, Welcome To Rockville, and others.

The group is set to wrap up their spring run of the Knotfest Roadshow 2022 tour this week, continuing their jaw-dropping momentum into 2022. The band played 40 dates in arenas across the country during the first two legs of the tour. In This Moment and Wage War headlined the first leg, while Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 took over the second.

