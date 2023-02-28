"Slipping into psychosis": Andrew Tate ghost tweet sparks hilarious reactions online

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who has been in detention since December 2022, claims he fought a "ghost" that he "sent back to hell" in a bizarre tweet shared on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The 36-year-old influencer, who had his detention extended for the third time recently, was arrested on suspicions of r*pe, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group.

Since his arrest, his Twitter account @cobratate has been regularly updating his followers about his day-to-day life. The posts range from his in-prison workout routine to consumerism and the alleged "matrix." In his strange post last Saturday, the millionaire claimed he had an altercation with a ghost, stating:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I was awoken last night by an icy chill



and identified a ghost in my prison cell



He was terrified and begged me not to annihilate him



I sent him back to hell with a message for the demons



As news of Tate's tweet spread, internet users were left baffled and they promptly shared their reactions online. User @angelicpeaach commented:

A user reaction to Tate's tweet (image via Twitter/ @angelicpeaach)

"Was it the Ghost of In-cells Past?": Andrew Tate's ghost tweet sparks hilarious chaos online

Reading Andrew Tate's tweet about fighting a ghost has left internet users in fits of laughter. They took to the micro-blogging platform to share some humorous and witty retorts. Twitterati referenced some pop culture movies and TV shows to express their reactions.

While some users compared the former kickboxer to Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol, others sarcastically listed his achievements, adding demon slayer or ghostbuster to his resume.

User Jay D. Cartere, @JayCartere, remarked:

Jay D. Cartere @JayCartere



Andrew Tate - social media phenomenon, kick-boxing champion, internet pimp, business coach and ghostbuster @Cobratate Gotta respect a man that never stops growing:Andrew Tate - social media phenomenon, kick-boxing champion, internet pimp, business coach and ghostbuster @Cobratate Gotta respect a man that never stops growing:Andrew Tate - social media phenomenon, kick-boxing champion, internet pimp, business coach and ghostbuster

Another user, @DagarMan0, joked:

"Andrew tate sees ghosts in his room and has 96k likes, 3k rts... i see ghosts in my room and suddenly i'm "crazy" and "haven't been taking my pills" and "please drop the knife dagar, you're scaring me""

DagarMan0 @DagarMan0



User @David_Rudnick spoke about the likeness of the first two lines with the Halloween classic Monster Mash in his tweet:

Here are some more hilarious comments seen on Twitter following Tate's post:

Satchel @ImSkatchel Andrew Tate is on his ghost hunting arc in prison, and I’m here for it Andrew Tate is on his ghost hunting arc in prison, and I’m here for it

meme expert🗿 @twomad @Cobratate My man is creating benadryl spider demon slayer narratives in his romanian prison cell for twitter balloon population @Cobratate My man is creating benadryl spider demon slayer narratives in his romanian prison cell for twitter balloon population

ms slime level @SLIMELEVEL i thought this said “begged me not inhale him” like andrew tate was gonna pacman a ghost i thought this said “begged me not inhale him” like andrew tate was gonna pacman a ghost https://t.co/5ipDa9Un43

Internet Cafe Mermaid 🏳️‍⚧️ @mermaidofhyrule I fully support the ghosts who are haunting Andrew Tate I fully support the ghosts who are haunting Andrew Tate

bottlerocket @bottlerocket @Cobratate My WiFi barely sends a text at my house but you’re tweeting from a Romanian jail cell. @Cobratate My WiFi barely sends a text at my house but you’re tweeting from a Romanian jail cell.

sean @champIoo_ this andrew tate downfall is so funny in the space of 2 months he's gone from flexing his cars on greta thunberg to beefing with ghosts in his cell like he's in the sixth sense this andrew tate downfall is so funny in the space of 2 months he's gone from flexing his cars on greta thunberg to beefing with ghosts in his cell like he's in the sixth sense

Scott Chegg @buckfastbadlad Andrew Tate after being woken up by the fifth ghost in his cell in one night: Andrew Tate after being woken up by the fifth ghost in his cell in one night: https://t.co/qQZcuKELLs

The Festive Natcronomicon 🏳️‍⚧️🏮🧧 @Natcromancer you could say that andrew tate experienced a



Ghost In The Cell you could say that andrew tate experienced aGhost In The Cell

Andrew Tate's manager admitted that the influencer's social media staff and legal team are responsible for his tweets

Since his arrest, Tate's Twitter account has shared a steady stream of real-time updates about the influencer's daily life and his teachings on masculinity, making money, and lifestyle.

This led many to wonder whether the former kickboxer was posting from his cell.

While many were left questioning, Romanian Lawyer Stefan Loredan stated it was impossible for him to tweet from inside and added:

"In terms of his tweets, I think there's somebody else tweeting on his behalf, if you ask me. I don't think he has a phone inside."

In a recent podcast interview with The3Muslims on YouTube, Tate's alleged manager, who goes by Sartorial Shooter, revealed that the former kickboxer is not the one tweeting from jail.

The Australian influencer, who chose not to reveal his real name, is a vocal ally of Tate. He claimed:

"There is a direct line of contact between Andrew and whoever controls TOP G’s Twitter name via a lawyer. Tate is communicating every day with his team."

The Australian once stated that he is just a "good mate" of Andrew Tate's and added that he "manages himself."

The British-Romanian influencer's detention was extended on February 21, 2023, for a third time. With the new deadline, he will remain in custody until the end of March.

