SM Entertainment to take legal actions against allegations of EXO Suho stealing 300 pairs of designer shoes from a stylist

On February 23, a stylist referred to as "A" went on Instagram to expose that EXO Suho had supposedly not yet returned the 300 pairs of designer shoes used during shoots. The shoes that Suho had allegedly borrowed came from Nike and other similar brands, the stylist stated. Though she didn't directly use Suho's name, many netizens were able to figure out the same through her Instagram post.
As the issue gained heat among fans, SM Entertainment released an official statement denying the stylist's claims. The statement released on February 24 said that the idol was unfairly accused and that any further accusations made against EXO Suho would result in legal action.
SM Entertainment denies accusations that say EXO Suho has not returned 300 pairs of designer shoes
When stylist "A" initially wrote on Instagram about an idol not returning the designer shoes borrowed during a shoot, many netizens felt it was a plausible issue since such incidents are rampant in the industry. Additionally, the message that the stylist wrote sounded very genuine.
Here's what it read:
"You'd better send every single pair. Why are they not giving them back? Just buy them with your own moneu. I was trying to organize all the shoes that I'm missing these past few days. They really took a cr*p load."
They continued:
"You want nice things and you have no common sense and it's been over six months since you said you'd return them but when are you going to give them back. I hate ranting on Instagram like this too so get on to before I reveal you idenity."
People soon started to spread the post around, speculating about the legitimacy of the issue and whether the idol they referred to was EXO Suho. However, SM Entertainment's immediate reciprocation with an official statement calmed things down.
"The social media post currently being spread online claiming that Suho is the suspected individual in the accusations is entirely baseless and completely false, ans Suho is wholly unrelated to such accusations."
The statement further stated:
"We have begun preparations for a defamation lawsuit against whoever is reponsible for spreading such content with clearly malicious intentions, content which would lead other to suspect our agency artist. We will continue to respond with strong legal actions to all acconts of baseless rumor spreading."
Fans respond to rumors of EXO Suho stealing 300 pairs of designer shoes from a stylist
After the news spread across the internet, many fans were shocked by the accusations and took to Twitter to discuss the same. They soon discovered that stylist "A" formerly worked with SM Entertainment and EXO Suho. Initially, fans refused to believe that Suho stole shoes from the stylist.
Additionally, fans also found out that the shoes that the stylist claims Suho supposedly stole were, in fact, gifts from brands. They even had screenshots to prove the same. Sensing false accusations and malicious intentions from stylist "A," fans tried to warn people against the lack of legitimacy in the stylist's words and continued to defend their artist.
Fans are happy with SM Entertainment's immediate response to protect their artists against the same.