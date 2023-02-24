SM Entertainment to take legal actions against allegations of EXO Suho stealing 300 pairs of designer shoes from a stylist

On February 23, a stylist referred to as "A" went on Instagram to expose that EXO Suho had supposedly not yet returned the 300 pairs of designer shoes used during shoots. The shoes that Suho had allegedly borrowed came from Nike and other similar brands, the stylist stated. Though she didn't directly use Suho's name, many netizens were able to figure out the same through her Instagram post.

As the issue gained heat among fans, SM Entertainment released an official statement denying the stylist's claims. The statement released on February 24 said that the idol was unfairly accused and that any further accusations made against EXO Suho would result in legal action.

SM Entertainment denies accusations that say EXO Suho has not returned 300 pairs of designer shoes

When stylist "A" initially wrote on Instagram about an idol not returning the designer shoes borrowed during a shoot, many netizens felt it was a plausible issue since such incidents are rampant in the industry. Additionally, the message that the stylist wrote sounded very genuine.

Here's what it read:

"You'd better send every single pair. Why are they not giving them back? Just buy them with your own moneu. I was trying to organize all the shoes that I'm missing these past few days. They really took a cr*p load."

They continued:

"You want nice things and you have no common sense and it's been over six months since you said you'd return them but when are you going to give them back. I hate ranting on Instagram like this too so get on to before I reveal you idenity."

People soon started to spread the post around, speculating about the legitimacy of the issue and whether the idol they referred to was EXO Suho. However, SM Entertainment's immediate reciprocation with an official statement calmed things down.

"The social media post currently being spread online claiming that Suho is the suspected individual in the accusations is entirely baseless and completely false, ans Suho is wholly unrelated to such accusations."

The statement further stated:

"We have begun preparations for a defamation lawsuit against whoever is reponsible for spreading such content with clearly malicious intentions, content which would lead other to suspect our agency artist. We will continue to respond with strong legal actions to all acconts of baseless rumor spreading."

Fans respond to rumors of EXO Suho stealing 300 pairs of designer shoes from a stylist

After the news spread across the internet, many fans were shocked by the accusations and took to Twitter to discuss the same. They soon discovered that stylist "A" formerly worked with SM Entertainment and EXO Suho. Initially, fans refused to believe that Suho stole shoes from the stylist.

🤕 @rinaexos ㆍ @isis_oop 나이키가 아티스트한테 증정해줬다고 올렸던 게시물들은 싹 다 지우고 갑자기 본인이 '직접' 사서 빌려줬다는 스타일리스트🤷🏻‍♀️ twitter.com/diseaseyoum/st… 나이키가 아티스트한테 증정해줬다고 올렸던 게시물들은 싹 다 지우고 갑자기 본인이 '직접' 사서 빌려줬다는 스타일리스트🤷🏻‍♀️ twitter.com/diseaseyoum/st… https://t.co/nPZyFcLN1F definitely the stylist has done smthn nasty for suho to remove her and she doing all this twitter.com/isis_oop/statu… definitely the stylist has done smthn nasty for suho to remove her and she doing all this twitter.com/isis_oop/statu…

Cindy︱R𝒪VER - March 13 @bobaeyes75 _61bbh 'ㅅ' @sbbbh61 What's sadden me for this thing is there's rly no one to believe and trust in this industry cuz this stylist is like super good to sh before, everybody just want to bring xo down What's sadden me for this thing is there's rly no one to believe and trust in this industry cuz this stylist is like super good to sh before, everybody just want to bring xo down 😊 exactly. i was shocked cause i remember the rare updates we would get from suho when he was in the military were mostly from this stylist. everyone’s just waiting for the moment to bring exo down. fckers twitter.com/sbbbh61/status… exactly. i was shocked cause i remember the rare updates we would get from suho when he was in the military were mostly from this stylist. everyone’s just waiting for the moment to bring exo down. fckers twitter.com/sbbbh61/status…

boo @HoneyiHibiscus

Also Most shoes don’t be costing that much for someone as rich as Suho to be stealing something at least under $100 twitter.com/balloon_wanted… 파룬 @balloon_wanted



SM Entertainment denies recent rumours made by Stylist "A" accusing EXO SUHO for keeping/failing to return shoes stating it is "groundless"



v.daum.net/v/202302240918… SM plans to take legal action against Stylist "A" with regards to defamation with malicious intentSM Entertainment denies recent rumours made by Stylist "A" accusing EXO SUHO for keeping/failing to return shoes stating it is "groundless" SM plans to take legal action against Stylist "A" with regards to defamation with malicious intentSM Entertainment denies recent rumours made by Stylist "A" accusing EXO SUHO for keeping/failing to return shoes stating it is "groundless"v.daum.net/v/202302240918… I’m sorry but like the stylist bought the shoes with their own money for a shoot?! Like you don’t get paid enough to be doing that shit in the first placeAlso Most shoes don’t be costing that much for someone as rich as Suho to be stealing something at least under $100 I’m sorry but like the stylist bought the shoes with their own money for a shoot?! Like you don’t get paid enough to be doing that shit in the first place😭Also Most shoes don’t be costing that much for someone as rich as Suho to be stealing something at least under $100💀 twitter.com/balloon_wanted…

Additionally, fans also found out that the shoes that the stylist claims Suho supposedly stole were, in fact, gifts from brands. They even had screenshots to prove the same. Sensing false accusations and malicious intentions from stylist "A," fans tried to warn people against the lack of legitimacy in the stylist's words and continued to defend their artist.

ari_forever @with__ot9 SM TOOK THE ACTION AGAINST THAT STYLIST WHO WAS SPREADING FALSE RUMOR AGAINST SUHO.....DESERVED SM TOOK THE ACTION AGAINST THAT STYLIST WHO WAS SPREADING FALSE RUMOR AGAINST SUHO.....DESERVED 👏

tiffany ♡ 1ΞX0 @iamtiffany_1485 If its really junmyeon, then the stylist is contradicting with herself. She said the shoes were gifts by nike for suho (for many many times) and she thanked nike for giving suho those shoes numerous times. She even praised suho for having good traits for so many times on her ig If its really junmyeon, then the stylist is contradicting with herself. She said the shoes were gifts by nike for suho (for many many times) and she thanked nike for giving suho those shoes numerous times. She even praised suho for having good traits for so many times on her ig

Razores @razoresyacht

Suho who has a Black Card and comes from a rich family stole 300 pairs of shoes? What a funny news.

I don't know how much he gets paid. EXO GLOBAL @EXOGlobal | 230224 SM Entertainment claims “Groundless, false accusations” and “Defamation” to rumors targeting EXO SUHO, will proceed with legal action

n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti…



#EXO #엑소 @weareoneEXO ARTICLE| 230224 SM Entertainment claims “Groundless, false accusations” and “Defamation” to rumors targeting EXO SUHO, will proceed with legal action ARTICLE 📰 | 230224 SM Entertainment claims “Groundless, false accusations” and “Defamation” to rumors targeting EXO SUHO, will proceed with legal actionn.news.naver.com/entertain/arti…#EXO #엑소 @weareoneEXO https://t.co/QJ5xDyIVPN There are stupid people who try to find trouble with the wrong people. I think, former stylist Suho did not accept being fired by the company.Suho who has a Black Card and comes from a rich family stole 300 pairs of shoes? What a funny news.I don't know how much he gets paid. twitter.com/EXOGlobal/stat… There are stupid people who try to find trouble with the wrong people. I think, former stylist Suho did not accept being fired by the company.Suho who has a Black Card and comes from a rich family stole 300 pairs of shoes? What a funny news.I don't know how much he gets paid. twitter.com/EXOGlobal/stat…

Fans are happy with SM Entertainment's immediate response to protect their artists against the same.

Poll : 0 votes