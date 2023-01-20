The Seoul Music Awards 2023 took place on January 19 at 7 pm KST at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. Some of the biggest names from the Korean entertainment industry were in attendance at the event, including IVE, NCT Dream, (G)I-DLE, Kep1er, and more.

The event is now being slammed by BTS’ Jin’s fans, who are accusing them of being unfair towards the artist. Fans believed that the organizers used the septet for clout and argued that many artists predicted to win were not given the Bongsang award.

BTS fans accused the Seoul Music Awards of being “scammers” as they took to social media to express their frustration.

BTS’ Jin’s fans believe the singer deserved to win the Bongsang at the Seoul Music Awards 2023

Fans were upset that BTS’ Jin’s debut solo album The Astronaut was deprived of its rightful Main Award (Bongsang) at the Seoul Music Awards 2023.

The criteria for winning the Bongsang Award, for which BTS' Jin was nominated, was based on 40 percent of the judges' evaluations, 30 percent of the album and song sales, according to Hanteo Chart, and the remaining 30 percent was based on mobile votes.

ARMYs allege that as per the criteria, BTS’ Jin was qualified to win the Bongsang and ranked sixth on the final predictions and calculations list.

🌙♡ The Astronaut Seokjin🎀 D-509 @abyss_dandelion

#SMA_rigged they gave 16 bonsang instead of 10 and then too it doesn't reflect according to the voting and sales data. SMA award is a joke at this point .just come clear about the dishonesty and biased results they gave 16 bonsang instead of 10 and then too it doesn't reflect according to the voting and sales data. SMA award is a joke at this point .just come clear about the dishonesty and biased results #SMA_rigged https://t.co/egm0RuyMdj

Not just Jin, fans believe many deserving artists like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ATEEZ, and TREASURE should have also won the Bongsang award. Despite giving BTS one of the Bongsang awards, Jin wasn’t awarded for his work in The Astronaut.

While fans were happy that the Proof singers snagged a Bongsang (Main Award) and the award for Best Album, they couldn’t help but feel upset that BTS’ Jin was snubbed.

ARMYs believed that since The Astronaut's sales and reception were exemplary, it deserved to win a Bongsang.

Additionally, fans argued that BTS’ Jin was merely used for clout and publicity and the producers never intended to give him an award for The Astronaut. They mentioned that the Seoul Music Awards used his photo for promotions but never gave him the rightful honor that he deserves.

Arya Stark 👩‍🚀 @No1toKSJ @SMA_jpn @BTS_twt The audacity to use his picture when you didn't even give him the award he deserves.Have some shame. And thanks for showing your real face. @SMA_jpn @BTS_twt The audacity to use his picture when you didn't even give him the award he deserves.Have some shame. And thanks for showing your real face.

ً @jinniesarchives ‍♀️ I hope this will motivate us to work harder for Jin and KSJ1.



TEAM KIM SEOKJIN ALWAYS WINS We want to express our disappointment on the rigged result of SMA, but it doesn't mean that we lost. We thank PH, Indo, Myanmar teams, our voting team, our heart fairies & donors‍♀️ I hope this will motivate us to work harder for Jin and KSJ1.TEAM KIM SEOKJIN ALWAYS WINS We want to express our disappointment on the rigged result of SMA, but it doesn't mean that we lost. We thank PH, Indo, Myanmar teams, our voting team, our heart fairies & donors 🙇‍♀️ I hope this will motivate us to work harder for Jin and KSJ1.TEAM KIM SEOKJIN ALWAYS WINS https://t.co/BAdTqNQ0oG

Kelly 💜s Jin. @sjin_jkook



The winners of the Main (Bonsang), Rookie, OST, Trot, Ballad & R&B/Hip Hop Awards will be determined based percent on judges evaluations



#sma_rigged #sma_manipulated_awards Not @SMA_global handing out winners awards on the 7th of January when voting ended on 15th of JanuaryThe winners of the Main (Bonsang), Rookie, OST, Trot, Ballad & R&B/Hip Hop Awards will be determined basedpercent on judges evaluations Not @SMA_global handing out winners awards on the 7th of January when voting ended on 15th of JanuaryThe winners of the Main (Bonsang), Rookie, OST, Trot, Ballad & R&B/Hip Hop Awards will be determined based 💯 percent on judges evaluations#sma_rigged #sma_manipulated_awards https://t.co/cjT9vy78xu

lovejin @lovejin0220 @SMA_japan We will no longer support @SMA_global @SMA_korea next time. It was clearly shown on Jin’s votes and sales that Jin deserved to win a bonsang award. #SMA_Rigged Such a ridiculous award. Shameless Manipulative Award We will no longer support @SMA_global @SMA_japan @SMA_korea next time. It was clearly shown on Jin’s votes and sales that Jin deserved to win a bonsang award. #SMA_Rigged Such a ridiculous award. Shameless Manipulative Award https://t.co/uswrItCdJu

Simona @Simona54853728 #SMA_rigged #BOYCOTT_SMA @SMA_global

Faking and boycotting the real winners is not acceptable, this is not seriousness!Respect for nominated artists who deserve to be recognized. ARMYs all over the world unite to give justice to Jin and other boycotted artists. Faking and boycotting the real winners is not acceptable, this is not seriousness!Respect for nominated artists who deserve to be recognized. ARMYs all over the world unite to give justice to Jin and other boycotted artists. #SMA_rigged #BOYCOTT_SMA @SMA_globalFaking and boycotting the real winners is not acceptable, this is not seriousness!Respect for nominated artists who deserve to be recognized. ARMYs all over the world unite to give justice to Jin and other boycotted artists. https://t.co/mwfSusq4ar

ARMYs reiterated that they were upset about the lack of communication about the voting criteria as many deserving artists besides Jin were also subbed at the event.

BTS’ Jin’s The Astronaut was released on October 28 last year in collaboration with Coldplay, who co-wrote the song and also participated in the instrumentals. Coldplay’s Chris Martin and his son Moses Martin provided background vocals for the song and also made a special cameo appearance in the music video.

The Astronaut sold over 700,000 copies on its first day, earning the highest first-day sales for a single by a soloist in Hanteo history. This feat helped the artist surpass the previous record-holder, BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Jin earned his first solo entry on Billboard Hot 100, ranking at number 51 and earning 4.9 million domestic streams and 44,000 downloads in its first tracking week. It is also ranked at number 10 on Billboard Global 200.

BTS’ Jin sends a heartwarming message dedicated to fans from the military

🔑🗝Jiniya지니야_TheAstronaut👩‍🚀 @Jiniya1204

-This 2min news summarized Seokjin's enlistment update in detail,citing other stars also as 'exemplary' figures

It's a long so I added Eng sub:)

naver.me/FgvRINj4

#방탄소년단진 ENG SUBBED) 1/19 OBS NEWS [Issue KeyWord] BTS #JIN , a passionate assistant drill instructor-This 2min news summarized Seokjin's enlistment update in detail,citing other stars also as 'exemplary' figuresIt's a longso I added Eng sub:) ENG SUBBED) 1/19 OBS NEWS [Issue KeyWord] BTS #JIN, a passionate assistant drill instructor -This 2min news summarized Seokjin's enlistment update in detail,citing other stars also as 'exemplary' figuresIt's a long🎦so I added Eng sub:)🔗naver.me/FgvRINj4#방탄소년단진 https://t.co/qRoZlufZCe

On January 18, almost 35 days after enlisting in the military, BTS’ Jin sent ARMYs a heartwarming message via Weverse. He mentioned that he was doing well and wished for his fans’ happiness.

He said:

“I’m enjoyably spending my time here. I’m posting photos after receiving permission from the military. ARMY, always be happy and take care.”

The Astronaut singer enlisted as an active-duty soldier at the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, on December 13.

Post this, BTS' Jin will continue to serve as an assistant instructor/commander in the same battalion.

In other news, BTS won the most number of awards - Bongsang (Main Award), Best Album, and Idol Plus Best Artist at the Seoul Music Awards 2023.

