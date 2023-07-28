"Smells like AI to me": Natti Natasha viral audio photo controversy explained as singer deletes all Instagram posts 

Dominican Republic singer Natti Natasha has wiped off her Instagram account after an audio message and explicit picture went viral across social media platforms. It has been rumored that the reggaeton singer sent explicit content to an unidentified man. This comes as a surprise as she is engaged to her manager Raphy Pina. Fans now believe that the content which has been leaked online is not real and that it is fake. One netizen also believed that it is AI-generated.

For those unversed, the 36-year-old is a chart-topping raggaeton artist. The Latin pop singer went viral when she made an appearance on Dutty Love by Don Omar in 2012. After amassing a following of her own, she released her debut album All About Me which won several awards. She has collaborated with several world-renowned singers including Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny and Ozuna amongst others.

Recently, the LaComayTV program shared certain messages which were sent to an unknown person allegedly by Natti Natasha. The content included an audio recording and a selfie of the singer sans clothing.

This was quick to go viral across social media platforms. Many continue to wonder whether the images are real.

Netizens believe Natti Natasha leak is fake

Many believe that the image of Natasha circulating online is not real. Among them was Twitter user @NattiNatashaSta who stated that the content is “fake.” They said in a tweet:

“All this is false, the said audio is playing and it is paused, we can also see the photo where N is supposedly, but it does not have the tattoos among other things, currently there are thousands of ways to make a photo montage with Photoshop and create a voice.”

Another netizen believed that the content was AI-generated as well:

Twitter user @cynthiacab13 express anger over people circulating information without assessing whether the content is real. They wrote online:

Twitter user @ztbr_xxi took to the social networking site to express that he did not want to see her break up with Pina.

Another netizen also expressed doubt over the video being real. They stated that she cannot believe that Natasha would have sent a nude photo to someone as such content can go viral online.

Another fan took to Twitter to opine that they do not believe Natti Natasha would put herself in a compromising position as she “handles herself too well.”

Meanwhile, the Quien Sabe singer has gone silent on Instagram and has erased all of her posts. What message the artist was trying to send to her followers remains unclear.

Natti Natasha and her fiancé Raphy Pina are parents to Viva Isabelle, who was born in May 2021.