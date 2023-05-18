Smith chips recall 2023: Flavors, stores, and all you need to know 

The Smith’s Snackfood Company Pty Limited has issued a nationwide recall for some of its chips varieties over potential contamination with foreign particles. It is feared that Smith’s Original and Cheese and Onion chip packets may have been contaminated with foreign particles, namely plastic pieces, which can pose health risks when consumed mistakenly.

Announced on May 18, 2023, the nationwide recall is exclusive to Australia and other regions where the product may have been distributed. As per the establishment, the affected products were available for sale at Woolworths, Coles, and other independent and convenience stores.

The Smith's Original and Cheese and Onion chip packets may be contaminated with plastic pieces (Image via Food Standards Australia & New Zealand)

As of now, neither the establishment nor the Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has shared information about any incidents or fatalities regarding consumption of the recalled products. However, food products contaminated with plastic pieces are often linked with health problems in people of all ages.

Swallowing on pieces of plastic can often cause choking, which can even lead to death in the worst cases. Sharp pieces of plastic can also end up injuring your gut lining and causing internal bleeding, which can be dangerous in some situations. Some chemicals in plastic could also cause metabolic disorders (including obesity) and reduced fertility.

All you need to know about Smith Chips recall

The nationwide recall affects select batches of Smith's Original and Cheese and Onion chip packets produced by The Smith’s Snackfood Company Pty Limited in Australia. These products could cause serious health risks in people of all ages and thus are being recalled from stores all across the country.

As per the establishment, the affected chip packets were sold at Woolworths, Coles, and other independent and convenience stores. Customers could have purchased the affected products from the stores in NSW, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia, and other regions.

Instructions on where to find the best before dates on the affected Smith's Original, and Cheese and Onion chip packets (Image via Food Standards Australia & New Zealand)

Customers can recognize the affected products by looking through the table for all relevant details:

Product Packaging/Pack Size Best Before Date Sold at Smith’s Cheese & Onion 45g Best Before 17 SEP 23 (marked with DA), Timestamp between 20:28 – 22:28 Woolworths, Coles, and independent and convenience stores in NSW and QLD Smith’s Cheese & Onion 170g Best Before 17 SEP 23 (marked with DA), Timestamp between 20:28 – 22:28 Woolworths, Coles, and independent and convenience stores in NSW and QLD Smith’s Original 6-pack 10 SEP 23 Woolworths, Coles, and IGA, in NSW, QLD, and VIC, and independent and convenience stores in NSW, QLD, VIC, SA, and WA Smith’s Original 19g (included in the 20-pack Fun Mix) 10 SEP 23 Woolworths, Coles, IGA, and independent stores in NSW, ACT, QLD, SA, NT, VIC, and WA

Customers who may have purchased the aforementioned products are strictly advised not to consume them. All affected packets of the product should be disposed of safely in a closed bin. Customers looking for a refund can contact The Smith’s Snackfood Company Pty Limited.

The snack company can be contacted at 1800 025 789, from Monday to Friday. You can also get in touch with the company through the website - www.smiths.com.au. Individuals with other doubts or queries can also contact the company through the same contact details.

