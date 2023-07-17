Sneakerheads dismiss the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Black/Yellow" Panda iteration: "Nike gotta stop"

In the last few months, the Swoosh label has restocked the Nike Dunk Low Panda approximately five times. Nike has also released various iterations of the model like the Reverse Panda and more. Now, netizens are rather tired of the releases and rejected the upcoming Dunk Low "Black/Yellow" Panda iteration.

During the 2023 holiday season, sneakerheads will be able to purchase the most recent Nike Dunk Low "Black/Yellow" colorway. Although the shoe company has kept information regarding these sneakers under wraps, it is anticipated that individuals will be able to buy the pair via the Nike SNKRS app and a few other hand-picked online and offline retailers.

Sneakerheads dismiss the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Black/Yellow" (Image via @kjstocked.numbers/Instagram)

"Just stop it already" - Netizens reject the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Black/Yellow" Panda iteration

Caitlin Clark's incredible talent propelled the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Women's National Championship Game this Sunday for the first time in the history of the event. This upcoming Nike Dunk Low is the ideal pair for any Hawkeye supporter eager to commemorate the same. The Hawkeyes are expected to drop back-to-back 40-point performances to move to the championships and compete against LSU tomorrow.

In keeping with the re-released "Panda" theme, the coarse leather upper features completely black laces along with overlays on top of a crisp white base layer that makes up the vamp, mid-foot, and heel. A vivid yellow hue covers the Swoosh, heel tabs, and tongue, giving the same old Panda variation a fresh colorful look.

However, sneakerheads are not quite happy that the new version of the Nike Dunk Low Panda is set to be released with just a Swoosh color swap. As stated earlier, Nike has re-released the Panda sneakers multiple times in 2023 and fans are satisfied with the variations. They do not wish to receive any more iterations or repetitions of the Panda sneakers. Several individuals took to social media platforms to express their thoughts on the same.

The comments online saw netizens criticizing Nike for releasing new Panda iterations with very little creativity. Panda sneakers are no doubt the best and most highly coveted Nike Dunk Low sneakers in the community. However, netizens now want Nike to stop introducing new iterations of the Panda Dunk Low sneakers.

Sneakerheads demand creativity and innovation in their favorite Dunk Low sneakers and took to the comments of @kjstocked.numbers, @sneakernews, and @prvt.selection's posts to criticize Nike and the upcoming Dunk Low "Black/Yellow" iteration.

Netizens' comments (Image via Instagram)

Netizens' comments (Image via Instagram)

Netizens' comments (Image via Instagram)

Panda sneakers have always been a hit among sneakerheads, however, this time netizens seem to be bored with the Dunk Low model and wish for something refreshing.