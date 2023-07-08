Sneakerheads excited for the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Volt Suede": "Air Max getting all my money this year"

The hype around Nike Air Max 1 "Volt Suede" has been increasing by the day. Nike's lifestyle lineup has long been driven by the Air Max range, which combines performance and fashion. The original Air Max 1, which is at the forefront of this innovation-driven line by the Swoosh, is more well-liked by many.

Soon, in the coming months of 2023, Nike Air Max 1 "Volt Suede" will see a release with a price tag of $140. The official release date has not been announced by the sneaker label yet and fans await information about the same. The upcoming Air Max 1 "Volt Suede" features bright green hues, which are complemented by crisp white panels. With its attractive color palate, the sneaker model has left fans overly excited about the launch and sneakerheads have taken to social media to express how eager they are to get their hands on the pair.

Fans are excited for Air Max 1 "Volt Suede" (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

"I need these ASAP" - Excited fans react to Nike Air Max 1 "Volt Suede" sneakers

Nike has brought back its recognizable "Volt" color, an electric green, for the vintage sneaker model, Nike Air Max 1. This time, the striking color is accompanied by equally vivid hues. The toe and throat of the synthetic base are white, while the overlays of the upper are sandy brown.

The shoe incorporates its distinctive "Volt" flare into the mix with the vibrant hues on the Swooshes along with the suede mudguard. Additionally, the color is featured on the logo on the tongue, sock liner, and heel. The Air-infused sole unit, which has a white midsole and an outsole made primarily of black rubber, completes the sneaker.

The Nike Air Max 1 is among the many popular sneaker models from the Swoosh label. It is a classic model, that has been loved by sneakerheads for decades. As the sneaker is now set to launch in a bright neon green hue, it is sending fans into a frenzy. It is important to note that while the pair will launch in adult sizes, it will be exclusive to women.

Based on fans' comments on social media posts, they seem to love the new launches of Air Max 1 in 2023. Owing to the high demand for the new Nike Air Max 1 "Volt Suede," fans are worried that they may not get the pair in their size.

Sneakerheads are eagerly waiting for the official release of the sneaker model and took to the comments section of @sneakernews' Instagram post to express their excitement about the same.

The Nike Air Max 1 "Volt Suede" is set to release soon and will be available via the official Nike store and the SNKRS app.

