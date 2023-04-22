Nike Air Max 1 "Volt/Sea Glass" sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max 1 is a classic sneaker that was initially released in 1987. It was the first sneaker to feature Nike's Air cushioning technology in the sole. The Air Max 1 has since become a popular sneaker for both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts.

A new version of the silhouette is now set to be released in a volt and sea glass-colored palate. The Nike Air Max 1 "Volt/Sea Glass" is scheduled to be launched in 2023 with flashy hues. The sneaker brand has not yet disclosed the official release date for the pair and further details are currently awaited.

Nike Air Max 1 "Volt/Sea Glass" sneakers will retail for $150

Nike Air Max 1 "Volt/Sea Glass" sneakers (Image via H°)

The shoes feature a combination of volt and sea glass colors, with a white midsole and black outsole. The upper is made of a mix of materials, including mesh, suede, and leather. The Swooshes, toe boxes, and the lower part of the base are all dressed in neon, which stands out against the white and gray uppers. The Nike logo appears on the heels and tongue tabs, and an Air bubble is seen at the heel. A white midsole with a white, black, and neon green outsole completes the design.

The pair is designed to be lightweight and breathable, making it a great choice for runners who want to stay comfortable and cool during their workouts. It features a distinctive design that is a hallmark of the Air Max line. The shoe has a suede and leather upper with a mesh toe box and a rubber outsole. It is built to last, with high-quality materials and solid construction that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use.

The Nike Air Max 1 was inspired by Hatfield's visit to Paris, where he was inspired by the beauty of the city's architecture. He wanted to create a shoe that would reflect the beauty and elegance of Parisian design. The result was the Air Max 1, which featured a sleek, minimalist design with a visible Air unit in the heel.

The pair quickly became a favorite among runners and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The visible Air cushioning provided unparalleled comfort and support for runners, while the stylish design made the shoe a hit among sneaker collectors and fashion enthusiasts. The Nike Air Max 1 was also popular with hip-hop artists, who often wore the shoe as part of their signature style.

Over the years, Nike has released numerous iterations of the Air Max 1, including special editions and collaborations with artists and designers. The shoe has also been updated with new materials and colorways, while still retaining its classic design and comfort.

Today, the Nike Air Max 1 remains one of the company's most popular and enduring sneakers. It is a symbol of Nike's commitment to innovation and design, and a testament to the enduring appeal of classic sneakers.

Air Max 1 "Volt/Sea Glass" sneakers soon will reach sneakerheads. Stay tuned to learn more about the official release date and pricing information for the sneaker pair.

