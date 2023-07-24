Sneakerheads give mixed reactions as Nicki Minaj x Nike Air Jordan 1 sample surfaces online: "Gender reveal vibes"

Earlier this year, English Sole shared a glimpse of Nicki Minaj's Air Jordan 6 Low "The Pinkprint." Air Jordan 1 will now be reinvented with the same theme and English Sole recently shared a sample version of it online. Nicki Minaj is known across the globe for her work in the music industry and although she has a massive fanbase, sneakerheads do not seem impressed with the sample design of the upcoming Air Jordan 1.

Nicki herself loves sneakers and has often been seen wearing Jordan sneakers. The collaboration between Nicki Minaj and the Jordan Brand has been highly anticipated by the artist's fans and sneakerheads. However, fans did not seem to be on board with the Nicki Minaj x Nike Air Jordan 1 as they took to social media to react to the sample design.

Netizen reacts to Nicki x Air Jordan 1 (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

Netizens criticize Nicki Minaj x Nike Air Jordan 1 sample

The Nicki Minaj x Nike Air Jordan 1 features a bright metallic silver upper base, which is accompanied by vibrant hues like purple, pink, and blue. The upper is made of tumbled leather, which has a shiny silver finish. The transparent sole unit, leather Swooshes on each side, and the lining of the sneakers have a blue-to-pink gradient color palate, which sets it apart from other shoes in the industry. The sneakers also feature neon pink detailing on "The Pinkprint," which appears on the heels and the Wings emblem on the collar.

Nicki's fans may appreciate the unique colorways and the design idea, but it didn't get many positive reactions from sneakerheads. Some believe that the theme reminds them of a gender reveal, while others are happy that the shoe hasn't been released for all these years as they think it isn't worth it.

Several netizens took to the comments section of @nicekicks' post to react to the glimpse of the new sneaker. Some expressed that the Air Jordan 1s would have looked better if they had a white upper base instead of a bright metallic silver base.

Netizens react to glimpse of the new sneaker (Image via Instagram)

While several individuals criticized the shoes, others expressed their excitement about the upcoming release.

Even though several sneakerheads are not completely on board with the Nicki Minaj x Nike Air Jordan 1, many fans eagerly anticipate their release. It is important to note that pictures of the shoes have not been released by official sources yet, and these are just mock-ups. Stay tuned to get official details about the upcoming Jordan sneakers.